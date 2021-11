GREEN BAY, Wis. — Late Sunday afternoon, Washington Football Team Coach Ron Rivera and a few players strode through the depths of Lambeau Field, into a cramped room and up to a wooden lectern to preach a familiar message. They insisted their disappointing defense had just had its best performance of the year, that it was close to fulfilling its potential. Despite the 24-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers and despite the obvious need for consistency and polish, the evidence suggested this was indeed progress.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO