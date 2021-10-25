‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Star Charmaine Bey Calls Miss Kitty’s Actions Disgusting & Gross

Ceaser’s life has changed a lot. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser opened up about his girlfriend on the recent season. The relationship became very controversial after Ceaser fell out with his daughter Cheyenne. His girlfriend Suzette also got into it with Cheyenne on Instagram and a lot of messy accusations were made. Many fans of the show questioned how Ceaser could stay in a relationship with a woman who had no problem exchanging words with his daughter. But Ceaser said that his daughter reached the point of no return. He also said she lied on him when it comes to the abuse accusations. So there is no way that they can move forward and work on their relationship.

