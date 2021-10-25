CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Star Charmaine Bey Calls Miss Kitty’s Actions Disgusting & Gross

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharmaine Bey isn’t in a good place with Miss Kitty. “Black Ink Crew Chicago” star Charmaine Bey has been trying to focus on building up her tattoo shop, 2nd City Ink. It hasn’t been easy for her either. On the previous season, she struggled to make things happen with Jess Simpson,...

urbanbellemag.com

Comments / 13

Guest
7d ago

Charmaine should be the least to talk about someone’s actions being disgusting or gross when she would go into the bathroom to do stuff with Don and he had a whole gf and kids at home.

Reply(2)
12
Jill D. Landers
7d ago

Charmaine is try to hard and doing to much for me. One of the Black Ink Crew cast member who needs to go. Charmaine comes off as a little bully.

Reply
5
UPTOWN
7d ago

Charmaine is not a business professional women anyways..she has a lot going on n I feel for her but Kitty is who she need in her business

Reply
3
Related
urbanbellemag.com

Claudia Jordan Says Phaedra Parks Went Too Far with Response to Her & Shamari DeVoe

Phaedra Parks didn’t go easy on Claudia Jordan and Shamari DeVoe. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks is known for not backing away from a shade war when people come for her. Days ago, Claudia Jordan and Shamari DeVoe summoned her. Both women were on Instagram Live together. They formed a friendship while filming “Couples Retreat” for VH1. Shamari read some of the comments from her followers. And one person told her that she and Claudia needed to return to RHOA. And they needed to “read” Phaedra.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Ceaser’s Girlfriend Responds After ‘Black Ink Crew’ Fan is Critical of Them Owning Home Together

Ceaser’s life has changed a lot. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser opened up about his girlfriend on the recent season. The relationship became very controversial after Ceaser fell out with his daughter Cheyenne. His girlfriend Suzette also got into it with Cheyenne on Instagram and a lot of messy accusations were made. Many fans of the show questioned how Ceaser could stay in a relationship with a woman who had no problem exchanging words with his daughter. But Ceaser said that his daughter reached the point of no return. He also said she lied on him when it comes to the abuse accusations. So there is no way that they can move forward and work on their relationship.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Disgusting#2nd City Ink
urbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Miss Kitty Puts Ceaser on Blast About the Ryan Henry Rumor

Miss Kitty was iced out by the New York crew. “Black Ink Crew” star Miss Kitty decided to move on to “Black Ink Crew Chicago” after rumors caused the gang to ice her out. When they were all together one night, Sky said that she read a blog that accused Kitty of hooking up with Ryan Henry. Immediately, Ceaser was furious. He said Ryan and Kitty betrayed him. And Ryan shouldn’t have messed around with the ex of someone he had a friendship with.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Tami Roman Calls Reggie Youngblood to Handle David Edwards During ‘The Real World’ Reunion

Reality television is something Tami Roman knows well. Tami Roman is widely recognized for her time on “Basketball Wives.” She had a lot of controversial moments on the show. But her altercation with Evelyn Lozada set the tone for things moving forward. In the end, she decided to leave. She was tired of the drama. Plus, she wasn’t thrilled to be around Evelyn. She has now put her acting career first. And she’s been keeping busy with roles on multiple scripted shows. However, she’s admitted that she isn’t completely against returning to “Basketball Wives” at some point if the cast is right. And she signed up to reunite with her “The Real World: Los Angeles” co-stars recently to film a reunion season for Paramount Plus.
TV & VIDEOS
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams' Fans Slam Guest Cohost During Season Premiere, Refuse To Watch Until Daytime Diva Returns: 'No Wendy, No Show'

As Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show premiered without its host Wendy Williams, fans took to social media to express their disapproval. The show’s official Instagram account shared a clip as the show was about to go “LIVE” with guest cohosts Michael Yo, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Devyn Simone dishing on “Hot Topics” as Williams recovers from her health woes.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
urbanbellemag.com

Dr. Heavenly Kimes Says She Was Betrayed While Filming ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 9

Dr. Heavenly Kimes had issues with Quad Webb. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes is serious about her friendships. On the latest season, Heavenly was hurt after she had a social media spat with Quad Webb. Quad took to Instagram to post new photos of herself rocking a s*xy swimsuit. So Heavenly responded. And she did so by using an emoji. Quad mistook the emoji for shade. So she clapped back by going all the way in on Heavenly’s looks and body. She called out Heavenly about getting work done. Quad also said that Heavenly got work done and still can’t look as great as she naturally does.
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

RHOP Recap: Juan Calls out Robyn + Chris & Candiace’s Mother Now Barely Speak

On the season finale of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” things get heated between Robyn and Juan. They have been discussing the possibility of having another baby. And while Juan is completely sure this is what he wants to do, Robyn has her concerns. She remembers when they had two babies, and Juan wasn’t able to be around much. Robyn wants to hear from Juan that it will be much different if they were to have a baby now.
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

Are the Newbies Clashing Already While Filming Upcoming Season of RHOA?

Cast changes were made ahead of season 14 of RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans were shocked to learn about the departures coming into season 14. Porsha Williams decided it was time to walk away from the show. Instead, she has opted to open up about her engagement to Simon Guobadia in her spinoff, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” She’s elated about the relationship. However, some of her family members are not. This is due to the fact that they believe that the relationship has been moving way too fast. In fact, Porsha’s sister, Lauren Williams, claimed the couple got engaged in two weeks. Others are uneasy about the fact that this will be Simon’s fourth marriage. And they aren’t sure what to think about the fact that Simon was married to Porsha’s former co-worker, Falynn Guobadia.
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Recap: A Producer Steps in When Kitty Goes Off + Colorism?

On the latest episode of “Black Ink Crew Chicago,” the fall out continues between Charmaine, Draya and Miss Kitty. Draya believes that she is a victim of colorism. And this is why no one stood up for her when she had a blowup with Charmaine. Regardless of the drama, Charmaine says she won’t block Draya from using the booth she paid for at the tattoo convention. But to no surprise, it doesn’t take long for things to get messy on the day of the event.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy