Financial Reports

Atlantic Union: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 7 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $74.6 million. The bank, based in Richmond, Virginia, said it...

MarketWatch

Mosaic stock drops more than 5% after Q3 earnings fall short

Shares of Mosaic Co. dropped more than 5% in the extended session Monday after the producer of potash and phosphate fertilizers missed FactSet consensus on its third-quarter adjusted profit and sales. Mosaic said it earned $372 million, or 97 cents a share, in the third quarter, swinging from a loss of $6.2 million, or 2 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $1.35 a share. Revenue rose 44% to $3.4 billion, the company said, "as stronger pricing more than offset lower volumes." Analysts polled by FactSet expected Mosaic to report adjusted EPS of $1.55 a share on sales of $3.7 billion. Mosaic said that "strong" pricing of agricultural commodities are expected to continue driving demand for fertilizers through the end of the year and into 2022, but rising input costs have narrowed grower profitability. Farming economics globally, however, remain attractive as a result of strong crop demand and favorable weather, the company said. Mosaic's stock ended the regular trading day down 0.3%.
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
Sportico

DraftKings’ $22B Deal Dead, But Desire for Global Scale Remains

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) ended its pursuit of Entain (LSE: ENT) last week. The American online sports betting operator previously bid more than $22 billion for the British gaming group, a 46% premium to the ENT stock price at prior day close. While the prospective deal is now dead—we heard it was never particularly far along to begin with—it is reasonable to believe DKNG still covets the global scale and positive cash flow Entain would have provided. We sought to identify the most likely targets, should DraftKings opt to make a play for another European operator. DraftKings, in a quiet period...
Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
T. Rowe Price up for third day after airing acquisition plan

T. Rowe Price rose for the third day in a row Monday after announcing its $4.2 billion acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) on Thursday. The stock advanced by 0.8% on Monday morning, after a rise of 0.7% on Friday and 5.7% on Thursday. UBS analyst Brennan Hawken on Thursday hiked his price target for T. Rowe Price to $215 a share from $200 and said the company's first acquisition in more than a decade will add alternative investments to its business mix and improve the growth profile of the company. "While there is likely limited opportunity for OHA's strategies in the retirement channel, liquid alts are gaining in popularity in the broker sold channel," Hawken said. "There are opportunities for TROW's recently enhanced distribution capabilities to provide more avenues for growth at OHA in the future." T. Rowe Price shares are up 43.3% so far this year, compared to a gain of 22.7% by the S&P 500.
Webull vs. TD Ameritrade: How They Compare

TD Ameritrade and Webull are two of the top online investment brokers. Webull offers investment products that investors tend to trade frequently. It has a strong platform with technical analysis tools and market research. It is commission-free except for a … Continue reading → The post Webull vs. TD Ameritrade: How They Compare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Crowdstrike stock dips after downgrade; analyst says 'competition is on the rise'

Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. are off more than 5% in Monday afternoon trading after BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded the stock to neutral from buy. "Our checks lead us to believe that competition is on the rise and that tailwinds to CRWD's growth in CY22 will downtick from CY21," Powell wrote. While he thinks that consensus estimates for fiscal 2023 look "very achievable," he worries that growth in annual recurring revenue could move into the low- to mid-40% range from a high-50% range in fiscal 2022. "As a result, investors will be faced with the difficult task of gauging the slope of a deceleration," Powell wrote. Shares have added 115% over the past 12 months as the S&P 500 has risen 41%.
