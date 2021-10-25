CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Kimberly-Clark: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 7 days ago

DALLAS (AP) _ Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $469 million. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Inflation Hampers Kimberly-Clark’s Q3 Results

Kimberly-Clark Corporation on Monday (Oct. 25) reported that its fiscal 2021 third-quarter net sales were up 7% to $5 billion, compared to the same time in 2020, and that organic sales had grown 4% in that same time frame. Still, the company says it’s likely to see full-year organic sales...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kimberly Clark#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Kimberly Clark Corp#Kmb#Huggies#Kleenex#Automated Insights
Street.Com

Kimberly-Clark Stock Falls as Supply Chain Woes Dent Earnings

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) - Get Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Report shares fell Monday after the company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings that missed analysts’ forecasts as inflation and supply chain disruptions put a dent in sales of toilet paper, Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers. The company also lowered its guidance for the second...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

T. Rowe Price up for third day after airing acquisition plan

T. Rowe Price rose for the third day in a row Monday after announcing its $4.2 billion acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) on Thursday. The stock advanced by 0.8% on Monday morning, after a rise of 0.7% on Friday and 5.7% on Thursday. UBS analyst Brennan Hawken on Thursday hiked his price target for T. Rowe Price to $215 a share from $200 and said the company's first acquisition in more than a decade will add alternative investments to its business mix and improve the growth profile of the company. "While there is likely limited opportunity for OHA's strategies in the retirement channel, liquid alts are gaining in popularity in the broker sold channel," Hawken said. "There are opportunities for TROW's recently enhanced distribution capabilities to provide more avenues for growth at OHA in the future." T. Rowe Price shares are up 43.3% so far this year, compared to a gain of 22.7% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is My Size a Good Software Stock to Own?

My Size (MYSZ) offers an innovative measurement solution for the fashion and shipping industry. Rapid digitization and changing consumer preferences have generated opportunities for the software solutions industry, to which...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy