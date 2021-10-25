Hertz orders 100,000 Tesla cars – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Car rental firm Hertz has ordered 100,000 Tesla Inc cars, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. This marks...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
