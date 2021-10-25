Road To Perth

The Perth Basin is a north-south trending, onshore and offshore basin extending about 1,300 km along the southwestern margin of the Australian continent. The recent discovery in September 2021 by Mineral Resources at the Lockyer Deep 1 well in EP 368 highlights the continued success in revisiting previously drilled structures and targeting the deeper Permian play. The well, which was primarily targeting the Kingia and High Cliff sandstones within the Lockyer Deep/North Erregulla Deep structure, encountered around 20 m of net as pay from a depth of 3,888 m TVDSS, with an average porosity of 16%, up to a maximum of 28%. A gas gradient within the pay zone indicated a gas column of up to 800 m within the entire structure. In mid-October 2021 Mineral Resources announced its intention to conduct an extended flow test in the coming weeks; this is to confirm the discovery, which is possibly in excess of 1 trillion ft3.

