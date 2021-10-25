CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Road To Perth

By Bobby LePire
Film Threat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia is host to the oldest continuous living culture on the planet as well as some of the most amazing though deadly animals of all time. However, it is near and dear to me for its fantastic independent movie scene. From the effervescent editing of One Perfect Day to the genre-bending...

filmthreat.com

earth.com

The city of Perth in Western Australia

Today’s Video of the Day from the European Space Agency features Perth, the capital city of Western Australia. The metropolitan area of Perth is a 125-kilometer region along the coast that stretches from Two Rocks in the north to Singleton in the south. Prior to European colonization, the area was...
AUSTRALIA
manofmany.com

12 Best Pubs in Perth to Wet Your Whistle

There’s nothing like hitting a Perth pub to quench your thirst after a hard day working in the nation’s west, and luckily enough, you’ve got a host of great spots to choose from. Perth has it all, from stunning beaches to fine dining, and its pub scene is just as strong. If you’re in the mood for a cold schooner on a Friday afternoon, a classic mid-week pub dinner or some live music on the weekend, there is a pub for every occasion in Western Australia’s sunny capital. We have managed to narrow it down to the 12 best pubs in Perth we think you should check out.
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

James Packer admits to ‘many oversights’ at Perth Crown casino during royal commission hearing

James Packer has admitted to multiple failings in his oversight of corporate governance at Crown Resorts’ Perth casino during royal commission hearings on Friday. Giving evidence via video link to a royal commission hearing in Perth on Friday morning, Packer spoke slowly and frequently struggled to recall events while he was chairman of Crown’s West Australian subsidiary, Burswood Limited, which held the license for the Perth casino.
GAMBLING
Indy100

Massive solar flare has hit Earth - so what happened?

A massive solar flare has hit Earth today, according to Space Weather Live.The storm - otherwise known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was first spotted on Saturday (October 9) and occurs when an intense burst of radiation comes from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots, according to NASA.So, what does that mean for us?These kind of geomagnetic storms are ranked from G1-G5 (with one being the lowest and five being the highest).The NOAA had warned the storm could reach category G2 (which is moderately strong), which it did.Moderate G2 geomagnetic storm (Kp6)Threshold Reached: 04:47 UTCFollow...
ASTRONOMY
Grant Piper News

Four Likely Effects From The Solar Flare Due To Hit Sunday

Artist recreation of a solar flare hitting Earth.NASA. The sun just fired off a massive Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from a sunspot pointed directly at the Earth. These solar events are common but the strength and positioning of this particular burst are set to affect the Earth more than usual. The sun is a volatile being that frequently shoots matter and radiation into space at regular intervals. Most of the time, these streams fly harmlessly off into the empty void. Since the Earth orbits on a single plane, being caught in one of these ejections is not super common. Many of these flares are mild in strength but the one detected this week was categorized an X strength eruption - the strongest possible designation.
glamourmagazine.co.uk

‘The bouncer let all my white friends in before me. I was the only one refused entry’: For women of colour in the UK, racism on a night out is standard

Nina expected a fun Friday night out with friends on Leeds’s Call Lane. But refused entry to Revolutions, allegedly called “a stupid little Asian b*tch” by the bouncer and told by management to not “pull the race card” after complaining, she took to Twitter in September to express her hurt. As her tweet went viral, an outpouring of women offered up stories mirroring Nina’s own. Four years on from the scrapping of Form 696 — the racist risk-assessment document implemented by the UK government that targeted ethnic minorities by making venues detail audience ethnicity — Black, brown and Asian Brits still feel each subtle and crude contour of racism in Britain’s bars and clubs.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Man ‘shocked’ as house he owned for 30 years sold without his knowledge

A man was shocked to discover the house he had owned for 30 years had been sold without his knowledge while he was working away.Reverend Mike Hall had been in North Wales when he received a phone call from neighbours in August who told him someone had turned the lights on inside the property in Luton.He drove back early the following morning to find the locks had been changed at his terraced home, which had been completely stripped of all furnishings, and a builder working inside.Mr Hall called the police but the builder went to fetch the new owner’s father,...
ECONOMY
Popculture

Simon Cowell Leaves Longtime TV Role to Devote Time to Family in Aftermath of Back Injury

Simon Cowell is taking time off to revel in his family life. The news comes amid Cowell spending more time at home to recover from a serious back injury. The talent scout has been a lead judge on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent for nearly 20 years. He will be replaced by Gary Barlow for his highly anticipated new ITV show, Walk The Line. Cowell, 62, will star continue on the show in a behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Releases a Rare Personal Statement & Signs It ‘Elizabeth R’

Queen Elizabeth is sending an important message to Antigua and Barbuda in honor of a very special milestone. On Monday, the 95-year-old monarch shared a statement to Sir Rodney Williams, governor-general of the country, on the 40th anniversary of its independence. The message, which was posted on Instagram, read, “It...
WORLD
The Independent

MMA fans left horrified by inter-gender fight

An inter-gender MMA fight left fans horrified after the bout was stopped when the male fighter connected multiple strikes to his female opponent’s head.The fight, which was held in Poland by promotion MMA-VIP at the weekend, saw fitness instructor and arm wrestler Ula Siekacz take on beauty brand ambassador Piotr Lisowski. The bout was heavily criticised by supporters after a video went viral.It shows Lisowski land two punches before Siekacz attempts a takedown. The move goes wrong and Lisowski secures mount position to finish the fight in Round 2 with several blows to the head.Several fans shared their disgust...
COMBAT SPORTS
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Tony Beets’ New Venture Goes Up in Literal Smoke

“Gold Rush” star Tony Beets’s new sluicing venture went up in literal smoke recently, as a new clip from the Discovery channel shows. In the clip, Beets arrives on the scene to find his monster of a machine all set up and whirring (after several false starts). His co-star Brandon Carr explains that this will be the first bucket of the season, and they are ready for it… but the machine isn’t. After a string of alarming noises, Beets tells his workers to “shut that f—ing thing down.”
CELEBRITIES
naturalgasworld.com

Perth Basin: an exploration hotspot and integrated basin for low carbon initiatives

The Perth Basin is a north-south trending, onshore and offshore basin extending about 1,300 km along the southwestern margin of the Australian continent. The recent discovery in September 2021 by Mineral Resources at the Lockyer Deep 1 well in EP 368 highlights the continued success in revisiting previously drilled structures and targeting the deeper Permian play. The well, which was primarily targeting the Kingia and High Cliff sandstones within the Lockyer Deep/North Erregulla Deep structure, encountered around 20 m of net as pay from a depth of 3,888 m TVDSS, with an average porosity of 16%, up to a maximum of 28%. A gas gradient within the pay zone indicated a gas column of up to 800 m within the entire structure. In mid-October 2021 Mineral Resources announced its intention to conduct an extended flow test in the coming weeks; this is to confirm the discovery, which is possibly in excess of 1 trillion ft3.
ECONOMY
naturalgasworld.com

Woodside plans hydrogen facility in Perth

The project is expected to produce 1,500 metric tons/day of hydrogen. Australia’s Woodside, with the support of the Western Australia government, plans to establish a hydrogen and ammonia production facility in southern metropolitan Perth, it said on October 25. The proposed project, named H2Perth, would be built on approximately 130...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Huge solar storm could strike the Earth on Halloween and disrupt satellites

A major solar flare was discharged from the Sun yesterday, one of the strongest yet in our star’s cycle, with the flare expected to reach the Earth this weekend.“An R3 (Strong radio blackout) event took place due to an X1 flare at 1535 UTC (11:35 am EDT) on 28 October from Region 2887”, the US Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) wrote in a statement.“The impulsive flare appeared to have coronal mass ejection (CME) related signatures, however, analysis is ongoing and we are also awaiting updated coronagraph imagery at this time.”A coronal mass ejection involves the emis­sion of electrically charged...
ASTRONOMY
Bring Me The News

The northern lights were a massive bust in Minnesota. What happened?

Everything worked out the way it was supposed to for Minnesotans to see the brilliant display of the northern lights. Everything except for the northern lights, that is. As someone who drove away from light pollution in the Twin Cities and slept in a car in an effort to see the dazzling hues around 4 a.m., I can confirm that the aurora borealis didn't live up to the hype.
ASTRONOMY
Film Threat

Girl With A Thermal Gun

Musicals and romance go hand-in-hand. Now add COVID to the mix, and you’re in for quite a ride. From China, Rongfei Guo’s musical short, Girl With A Thermal Gun, focuses on an essential worker: a young man in a supermarket (Li Chao). Forced isolation is taking a toll on him, and his only source of joy comes from his infatuation with the young woman (Hu Ji) who checks his temperature as he enters the store’s front door.
ENTERTAINMENT

