Editors’ Note: The fallout from the abrupt U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August has been perhaps most harshly felt by the women and girls of the South Asian nation, as veteran foreign affairs correspondent and Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield author Hollie McKay has discovered in her return to the now Taliban-controlled country. I have walked through the Ministry of Education – a run-down building with faded white walls and small patches of green rising from cracks in the concrete – multiple times since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August. The floors and...

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO