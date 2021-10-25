HNI: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Shares of TripAdvisor Inc. are down 1.3% in Monday afternoon trading after Barclays analyst Mario Lu downgraded the stock by two notches, to underweight from overweight. "[W]ith recovery in global travel effectively halted in 3Q21 as the Covid Delta variant emerged, we believe investors are shifting focus to longer term themes such as the continued shift to alternative accommodations and changing user behavior due to a more flexible work schedule, neither of which directly benefits TripAdvisor," Lu wrote. He also noted a change in consumer bookings behaviors, as he expects that social-media, online-travel agencies, and organic search will keep...
Comments / 0