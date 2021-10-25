CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Kimberly-Clark: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 7 days ago

DALLAS (AP) _ Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $469 million. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kimberly Clark#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Kimberly Clark Corp#Kmb#Huggies#Kleenex#Automated Insights
pymnts

Inflation Hampers Kimberly-Clark’s Q3 Results

Kimberly-Clark Corporation on Monday (Oct. 25) reported that its fiscal 2021 third-quarter net sales were up 7% to $5 billion, compared to the same time in 2020, and that organic sales had grown 4% in that same time frame. Still, the company says it’s likely to see full-year organic sales...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street.Com

Kimberly-Clark Stock Falls as Supply Chain Woes Dent Earnings

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) - Get Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Report shares fell Monday after the company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings that missed analysts’ forecasts as inflation and supply chain disruptions put a dent in sales of toilet paper, Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers. The company also lowered its guidance for the second...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Mosaic stock drops more than 5% after Q3 earnings fall short

Shares of Mosaic Co. dropped more than 5% in the extended session Monday after the producer of potash and phosphate fertilizers missed FactSet consensus on its third-quarter adjusted profit and sales. Mosaic said it earned $372 million, or 97 cents a share, in the third quarter, swinging from a loss of $6.2 million, or 2 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $1.35 a share. Revenue rose 44% to $3.4 billion, the company said, "as stronger pricing more than offset lower volumes." Analysts polled by FactSet expected Mosaic to report adjusted EPS of $1.55 a share on sales of $3.7 billion. Mosaic said that "strong" pricing of agricultural commodities are expected to continue driving demand for fertilizers through the end of the year and into 2022, but rising input costs have narrowed grower profitability. Farming economics globally, however, remain attractive as a result of strong crop demand and favorable weather, the company said. Mosaic's stock ended the regular trading day down 0.3%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

T. Rowe Price up for third day after airing acquisition plan

T. Rowe Price rose for the third day in a row Monday after announcing its $4.2 billion acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) on Thursday. The stock advanced by 0.8% on Monday morning, after a rise of 0.7% on Friday and 5.7% on Thursday. UBS analyst Brennan Hawken on Thursday hiked his price target for T. Rowe Price to $215 a share from $200 and said the company's first acquisition in more than a decade will add alternative investments to its business mix and improve the growth profile of the company. "While there is likely limited opportunity for OHA's strategies in the retirement channel, liquid alts are gaining in popularity in the broker sold channel," Hawken said. "There are opportunities for TROW's recently enhanced distribution capabilities to provide more avenues for growth at OHA in the future." T. Rowe Price shares are up 43.3% so far this year, compared to a gain of 22.7% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy