Carson Wentz leads Colts to sloppy comeback win vs. 49ers

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Quarterback Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes through steady rain and helped the Indianapolis Colts overcome a 10-point deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers on a soaked field at Levi's Stadium.

Wentz completed 17 of 26 passes for 150 yards and also scored a rushing touchdown in the 30-18 win Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 107 yards and a score on 18 carries.

"It was very wet," Wentz told reporters, when asked about the field. "It was obviously a challenge.

"It was something we talked about all week. Ball security was at premium. ... Definitely not ideal circumstances and playing conditions, but we had fun with it."

The game featured six turnovers and just 575 total yards. The loss extended the 49ers' losing streak for four-consecutive games.

"Losing four games in a row, that's tough," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It was tough, really the last two weeks, losing three in a row. ... I told the guys they got to be tough-minded, they got to stick together.

"We got guys with high character in there. I think we've got good enough football players. We have to handle whatever we're going to get and come back and play better next week versus Chicago."

Elijah Mitchell ran for a 14-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game to give the 49ers an early edge. Joey Slye missed the point after attempt, but made a 34-yard field goal on the next drive for a 9-0 lead.

Wentz's Colts responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive. He ended the drive with an 11-yard touchdown toss to tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

Slye made a 56-yard field goal on the resulting possession. The Colts took their first lead of the game when Wentz ran for a 1-yard score one minute before halftime.

The Colts pushed their advantage to 20-12 when Taylor ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 3:45 left in the third quarter.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 14-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Deebo Samuel two minutes into the fourth quarter. That score cut the deficit to two points.

Colts kicker Michael Badgley made a 42-yard field goal on the next drive. Garoppolo threw a costly interception three snaps later, giving the Colts possession at the San Francisco 39-yard line.

Wentz ended that drive with a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for the final points of the game.

Pittman caught four passes for a game-high 105 yards and a score in the win.

Garoppolo completed 16 of 27 passes for 181 yards and one score. He also threw and an interception and lost a fumble. Mitchell gained 107 yards on 18 carries in the loss.

Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad recorded a sack and a forced fumble. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner also sacked Garoppolo in the victory.

"Great defensive effort causing the four turnovers," Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters. "Did a great job the whole game. Just felt the confidence from the guys really throughout. Even the times when we had struggles.

"When you play good teams, it's not always going to go smooth on every series. But even when we had struggles in any phase, I still felt the confidence in guys making plays at key times."

The Colts (3-4) host the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 49ers (2-4) face the Chicago Bears (3-4) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Comments / 4

