Dunnellon defeated host Leesburg, 35-0, Friday night in a football contest that was very much symbolic of the Tigers’ six-game winning streak. This was the fourth shutout in DHS’s undefeated run and the second straight. And now, after knocking off the No. 2 team in District 5-5A, all that remains between Dunnellon (6-2, 3-0) and the district championship is a home game against Inverness Citrus (2-6, 2-1) next Friday.

DUNNELLON, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO