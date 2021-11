What a season Formula 1 is having in 2021. There are brilliant battles everywhere: Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton, which rightly takes top billing as the closest multi-team title fight the championship has produced in years plays out at every round. Then there’s the contest to be F1's best 'A' team between Alpine, AlphaTauri and Aston Martin, Williams and Alfa Romeo going at it on the edge of the midfield, the Haas rookies battling at the back. Plus, Fernando Alonso vs the FIA and the vagaries of the F1 rulebook. All got these contests got a good outing last week at Austin in the gripping US Grand Prix.

