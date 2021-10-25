What Progressives Need to Learn About America From the Immigrants They Welcome | Opinion

According to the U.S. Census, in 2013, 40 million Americans were first generation children of immigrants. That is 12% of the total U.S. population. In 2021, it is estimated that one in three Americans will be a child of immigrant parents, and looking at my own friend group, I would say that is true.
When Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, it wasn’t long before some people on the right tried to dunk on the president’s representative - and the US vaccine programme. Ms Psaki released a statement confirming the news on Twitter, in which she said...
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
Though no longer president of the United States, Donald Trump is still making headlines. In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone, two unidentified sources allege that the Trump Organization has committed insurance fraud. In 2011, a flood damaged Trump’s golf course in Westchester County, N.Y. The Trump Organization received $1.3 million in an insurance claim payout, but did so by allegedly inflating its damage claims.
Polls suggest that Virginia's gubernatorial race will come down to the wire on Tuesday. They also suggest that if Republican Glenn Youngkin wins, his victory will come from an unlikely source: Hispanic and Asian voters.
Sen. Joe Manchin III just issued a lengthy statement to reporters in which he declared, with great dramatic flourish, that he will not support the Build Back Better social policy bill if it doesn’t meet various specifications, while sternly lecturing progressives in the process. The West Virginia Democrat blasted the package for unspecified fiscal “gimmicks” that, he said, put paying for it in peril.
FIRST ON FOX: President Biden ignored a question from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Sunday regarding his administration's reported plan to pay $450,000 per person to illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families during the Trump administration. "Mr. President, is it true we're going to...
