Immigration

What Progressives Need to Learn About America From the Immigrants They Welcome | Opinion

By Zaid Jilani
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The people here in the U.S. who are traditionally most welcoming to immigrants—political progressives—don't seem to share their positive view of the...

TerYon
7d ago

My bet is they will set them apart into another group that they can use as victims, to continue to create division and unrest in the country.

Peon
7d ago

"Finding better shot at life in the US" does not qualify for the green card or, the Citizendhip. That's the Immigration Law. Stop distorting the Law, stop lying.Law allows people in who can prove they are politically persecuted, victims of genocide and the qualified workers. Improving the economic conditions are not in the Law

Kevin's Back in Town
7d ago

i feel like progressives would need to first get their mental illness in check if they are going to learn how to cook rice

