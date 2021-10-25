CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly-Clark: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Plainview Daily Herald
 7 days ago

DALLAS (AP) _ Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $469 million. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of...

Plainview Daily Herald

Capital Southwest: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $4.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 43 cents per share.
Plainview Daily Herald

Cirrus Logic: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $85.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.82 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations....
Street.Com

Kimberly-Clark Stock Falls as Supply Chain Woes Dent Earnings

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) - Get Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Report shares fell Monday after the company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings that missed analysts’ forecasts as inflation and supply chain disruptions put a dent in sales of toilet paper, Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers. The company also lowered its guidance for the second...
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
MarketWatch

Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
MarketWatch

T. Rowe Price up for third day after airing acquisition plan

T. Rowe Price rose for the third day in a row Monday after announcing its $4.2 billion acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) on Thursday. The stock advanced by 0.8% on Monday morning, after a rise of 0.7% on Friday and 5.7% on Thursday. UBS analyst Brennan Hawken on Thursday hiked his price target for T. Rowe Price to $215 a share from $200 and said the company's first acquisition in more than a decade will add alternative investments to its business mix and improve the growth profile of the company. "While there is likely limited opportunity for OHA's strategies in the retirement channel, liquid alts are gaining in popularity in the broker sold channel," Hawken said. "There are opportunities for TROW's recently enhanced distribution capabilities to provide more avenues for growth at OHA in the future." T. Rowe Price shares are up 43.3% so far this year, compared to a gain of 22.7% by the S&P 500.
Entrepreneur

Is My Size a Good Software Stock to Own?

My Size (MYSZ) offers an innovative measurement solution for the fashion and shipping industry. Rapid digitization and changing consumer preferences have generated opportunities for the software solutions industry, to which...
