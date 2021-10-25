CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Jordan's 1984 Nike Air Ships Sell for Record $1.5M at Sotheby's

Cover picture for the articleA pair of Michael Jordan's shoes from 1984 sold for almost $1.5 million at Sotheby's on Sunday, setting a record for...

