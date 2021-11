Small businesses are often the scapegoat for why major change shouldn’t happen on the legislation front. The funny thing about that is, most small businesses welcome change and encourage challenging the status quo on a regular basis. Our small business is no different. We’ve purposely chosen to strive to be different and offer better benefits and a better work-life balance to our employees. As small business owners we’ve seen firsthand how truly impactful these policies can be to our employees and their well-being. We’ve also experienced the opposite. Both myself and my husband/business partner have experienced the corporate side of these policies and the detriment they can cause.

