For the latest edition of NME Home Sessions, we’re joined by Singaporean singer-songwriter Sezairi for a live performance of his tracks ‘It’s You’ and ‘Blue’. ‘It’s You’ was originally released as a single in 2018 before it was featured on Sezairi’s 2020 EP ‘Undertones’. However the song was given a new lease of life earlier this year when it went viral on TikTok, and subsequently appeared on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 Chart where it peaked at the number 17th position. The song has currently racked up over 67million streams on the streaming platform alone.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO