Boats & Watercrafts

P&O Cruises Announces Captain for New Ship Arvia

cruiseindustrynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleP&O Cruises has announced that Captain Robert Camby will lead the team responsible for onboard operations for its newest LNG-powered ship Arvia, which will enter service in December 2022. Captain Camby will bring out the Arvia from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany to the home port of Southampton...

www.cruiseindustrynews.com

