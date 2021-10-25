P&O Cruises Announces Captain for New Ship Arvia

Cunard has announced that a series of new itineraries sailing on the 2,092-passenger Queen Elizabeth between February and May 2022 will go on sale in November. According to a press release, all sailings will depart from Southampton and will include a voyage in search of the Northern Lights, journeys to the Canary Islands and the Western Mediterranean as well as a grand voyage across the Atlantic Ocean, through the Panama Canal and on to Vancouver, Canada.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO