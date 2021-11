According to a detailed report from CrowdStrike, more than a dozen mobile network operators have been infiltrated by a hacking group called LightBasin since 2019. Importantly, the cybersecurity research firm said that the hackers were able to access subscriber information and call record details. However, the firm did not disclose the identities of the mobile network operators that were hacked, and officials did not answer questions from Light Reading about why they wouldn't name the affected companies.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO