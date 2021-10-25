Hey Guys, What’s The Dumbest Question You’ve Ever Been Asked?

The worst gift ever was when I turned 15. I got a random text on my Birthday from this girl I knew. She wished me a Happy Birthday and said she was going to be nice to me for a whole day (she had bullied me before that). I wasn't sure if she was telling the truth, and then I got another text from her, saying that she had a "surprise" for me and where it was. So I decided to believe her (bad choice) and went to the location she had told me to go to. I got there, but no one was there. Then I saw her and some other girls and went to them. They had a giant cardboard with hearts taped to it. In the middle it said "Happy Birthday Stupid" And around it where all these mean things they had written about me. I went home and cried for a long time. It was probably the worst birthday ever.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO