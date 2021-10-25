CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishing

Hey Guys, What’s The Dumbest Question You’ve Ever Been Asked?

AskMeAnything
AskMeAnything
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xieIs_0cblOoQP00
Etienne Girardet/Unsplash

Share in the comments!

my friend legit asked who's the main character in Harry Potter
The saddest/dumbest question I was asked was from my crush: "Is your name Tuna or Poona?" My name is Euna.
"What's Obama's last name?" from my little sister.
I was going fishing, and my friend ran into me and said "you going fishing?" -No I just have a metal stick in the water scaring the fish away
'Are you asleep?' and 'can you hear me' are arguably the 2 dumbest questions IMO.
some 5 year old asked me how high i am. she meant height according to her mom.
So it was after summer break and i had just came back to school and at recess one of my friends came up to me and asked me what my name was. I thought she was joking. She wasn't.
My "friend" asked me if I could drop out of the spelling bee because I was in it and won every year

Comments / 0

Related
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What’s The Worst Excuse For Being Late You’ve Ever Heard?

"I was looking for something." "An excuse not to come. Clearly I didn't find one." TV show Grace and Frankie…. There was so much traffic on the stairs!!. I know this girl who recently moved to another country and got a job there. She was running very late on her first day because she wasn't used to their public transport system. So she just called in and said that she had just been hit by a car.
ENTERTAINMENT
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, Has Someone Ever Did Something To You That Made You Place Them In Your ‘I Don’t Like Them’ List?

Whether it is a joke, an accident, or in fact by intention, it is not always right to downright hate someone just for a thing they did. If it's a serious thing, like destroying something that took a lot of effort, I can see why you hold a grudge against the person. If it is something minor though, it's most reasonable to talk to the person at a suitable time or move on.
RELATIONSHIPS
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Is The Weirdest Thing That Ever Happened To You That You Don’t Think Anybody Else Has Experienced?

Doesn't have to have happened to you, just try to do it to you or your family/friends. Has to have happened in real life. A barn owl landed on me when I was playing in the garden when i was little! I don't know if it was a baby learning to fly but everyone thought it was hilarious because my nickname is Mouse, luckily it didn’t hurt me with its claws!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelling Bee#How High#Unsplash Share
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Is The Worst Thing Your So-Called Best Friend Said To You?

“Reese we all know your an attention seeker, stop saying you're trans”. Not a friend but my mother. I told her my boyfriend of 8 years had cheated on me and the other girl was now pregnant. This was after we had had two miscarriages, which my mum knew. Her response was “oh well, what do you expect”…because I was fat. She felt I deserved it. 18 years later and I can still hear it like it was yesterday.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What’s Some Advice On How To Tell If A Guy Likes You?

I don't like guessing if someone likes me. I don't think it's productive to remain passive and wait for "signs" or hidden hints. So i make it very clear that i am interested, than i wait for reaction. If I say "I'd like to have lunch together" and he responds by saying "wonderful, how about tomorrow" that might be a hint he would also like to have lunch together. if he's not interested at all he probably won't. and that's ok. :-)
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Did You Want To Be As A Child That You Wish You Had Pursued?

I wanted to be a doctor, man I wish I followed my dreams. Music, specifically percussion, I was pretty good in school, and I didn't have to sing. An archaeologist. I used to go with my grandpa as he went digging for geodes and we would find some cool, old artifacts too. I actually still had that in mind when I first started college, but quickly realized it wasn't a career that would help me pay my bills straight away.
MUSIC
expressnews.com

What's the weirdest thing you've ever received on Halloween?

"I got a rock.” The deadpan delivery of Charlie Brown's line during the classic “It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will forever go down as one of the most memorable lines ever from animated TV special. Probably because it's so darn relatable. Because who hasn't received some oddball item while...
LIFESTYLE
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Was The Worst Gift You Have Ever Received On Your Birthday?

The worst gift ever was when I turned 15. I got a random text on my Birthday from this girl I knew. She wished me a Happy Birthday and said she was going to be nice to me for a whole day (she had bullied me before that). I wasn't sure if she was telling the truth, and then I got another text from her, saying that she had a "surprise" for me and where it was. So I decided to believe her (bad choice) and went to the location she had told me to go to. I got there, but no one was there. Then I saw her and some other girls and went to them. They had a giant cardboard with hearts taped to it. In the middle it said "Happy Birthday Stupid" And around it where all these mean things they had written about me. I went home and cried for a long time. It was probably the worst birthday ever.
CELEBRATIONS
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, How Did You Meet Your Best Friend?

We were in the same class in school from when we were 12, but we didn't become best friends until we were about 15. Since then we have done just about everything together. We met through role-play. She didn't know my true identity until a year later when I gave up my role-play persona. We got to know each other afterwards when she learned what my real name was and whatnot. Then we became best friends. Yay! ~(o3o)~
RELATIONSHIPS
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, What Is The Most Embarrassing Thing You Have Said?

What's something that you have said that you totally regret!. I saw a girl I used to be at school with years ago. She was heavily pregnant, or so I thought! I asked when she was due and even used curved hand movements to emphasize that I was talking about her big bump. She looked at me funny and replied that she had given birth to her baby a couple of weeks ago and wheeled her baby over to show me. I just wanted the ground to swallow me up.
RELATIONSHIPS
AskMeAnything

AskMeAnything

15
Followers
189
Post
460
Views
ABOUT

Ask Me Anything about Life, Funny, Relationship, etc. Let's rock together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy