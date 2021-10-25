Hey Guys, What’s The Dumbest Question You’ve Ever Been Asked?
my friend legit asked who's the main character in Harry Potter
The saddest/dumbest question I was asked was from my crush: "Is your name Tuna or Poona?" My name is Euna.
"What's Obama's last name?" from my little sister.
I was going fishing, and my friend ran into me and said "you going fishing?" -No I just have a metal stick in the water scaring the fish away
'Are you asleep?' and 'can you hear me' are arguably the 2 dumbest questions IMO.
some 5 year old asked me how high i am. she meant height according to her mom.
So it was after summer break and i had just came back to school and at recess one of my friends came up to me and asked me what my name was. I thought she was joking. She wasn't.
My "friend" asked me if I could drop out of the spelling bee because I was in it and won every year
