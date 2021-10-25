West Virginia Business Hall of Fame accepting nominations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Nominations are being taken for the 2022 West Virginia Business Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame recognizes people with strong West Virginia ties who have made a significant impact on the business landscape, according to a news release. It is sponsored by the West Virginia University John Chambers College of Business and Economics and is part of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and business summit.

Nominations are open until Dec. 3 and are not limited to West Virginia University alumni.

The Hall of Fame has had 72 people inducted since it began in 2001. The ceremony will take place next September.