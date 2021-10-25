CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Appoints Pioneering National Leader in Genomics and Workforce Diversity Hannah Valantine to its Board of Directors

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
 7 days ago

"From her groundbreaking discovery of a new technology to help transplant patients, to her meaningful efforts to support and encourage diversity within biomedical sciences, Dr. Valantine's impact on our industry is far-reaching," said BridgeBio founder and CEO Neil Kumar, Ph.D. "We are proud to have Dr. Valantine join our board and...

