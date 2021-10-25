Employment Expertise: Moving forward in your career
Whether you've been working a long time or are just starting, you’ve probably heard a fair amount of career advice. While it's tempting to ignore unsolicited advice, be open to any advice that comes your way. It may encourage you to try something new or challenge you to grow your...
If the thought of salary negotiations with a potential employer makes you uncomfortable, you aren’t alone. A recent survey from Indeed.com found that 58 percent of respondents never or rarely negotiate their pay. But did you know that employers expect you to negotiate?. Typically, a company will call to offer...
Some places of employment aren’t set up to allow workers growth. These organizations may offer mediocre benefits and leave no path for advancement. Other times, employees may simply find themselves disenchanted with the career path they have chosen. Whatever the reason for career stagnancy, if you find yourself experiencing burnout,...
Typical college career fairs involve students walking expansive floors and waiting in long lines to visit with potential employers seated behind tables adorned with banners and brochures. St. Thomas’ School of Engineering takes a different approach by literally reversing the roles. At the Oct. 13 Meet the Engineers reverse career fair, now in its 20th year, the engineering students stood beside large displays touting their accomplishments and handed out their resumes as prospective employers walked the room to greet them.
Now more than ever, the medical field needs compassionate and empathetic people. If you've thought about a career in healthcare, now is a great time to get started. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for medical assistants is projected to grow 18 percent between 2020 and 2030.
Registration for students is now closed. Keep an eye out for our Spring 2022 Career Week!. Students and Alumni, don't miss this opportunity to book exclusive time to meet 1-on-1 with employers during Career Week, November 1st - November 5th! Whether you're looking to network, learn more about a company, ask questions or even interview, this is the perfect way to make a lasting connection. Here's how it works:
Employers should carefully review their work-safety policies to ensure legal compliance with ever-evolving standards. With the emergence of new COVID-19 variants, evolving science and continued pandemic-related guidance on the local, state and federal levels, employers in New York and elsewhere are facing never-before-seen challenges in sustaining their business operations while keeping their workforces safe.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2021) — The Stuckert Career Center is excited to bring lots of employer events to campus this November. Learn how to negotiate your first job offer, have a conversation with a Disney television and animation executive, or prep for a career in esports with Gen.G. The Stuckert Career Center makes it wildly possible to connect with employers from different industries who want to see Wildcats on their team.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Wednesday, October 27th, Express Employment Professionals will be holding a career fair from 9 am to 3 pm at its 8805 Kingston Pike location. According to its website, Express Employment Professionals is a staffing provider in the U.S. that assists job seekers to find work and helps businesses find qualified employees. For more information on the upcoming job fair, call 865-531-1720. To learn more about Express Employment Professionals, go to: https://www.expresspros.com/
Maintaining healthy and dynamic partnerships requires joint effort on the part of both sides. Even the best relationships are fraught with conflict and miscommunication, which may lead to sentiments of animosity and resentment, as well as a host of other negative emotions.
Gaining industry-level experience in the field as an undergraduate is a hallmark of the Widener student experience. Through faculty mentorships and personalized degree plans, students build tracks to their dream careers. Along the way, they have access to unique opportunities, like the School of Business Administration’s (SBA) new Career Day,...
This month we celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). There are many events taking place on each CUNY Campus to bring awareness to disability diversity, employment, accessibility and inclusion. We are proud to say that Queens College is one of the most diverse CUNY Schools and has among the highest numbers of students enrolled who identified themselves having one or more disabilities; including learning, physical, mental, and neurodiverse disabilities. With that in mind, our student and academic affairs departments have been continuously improving and evolving to meet the needs of the diverse students’ population on campus. One of the programs to highlight is the CUNY LEADS (Linking Employment, Academics, and Disabilities) Program, housed in the Center for Career Engagement and Internships. This program was established to facilitate the successful academic and career outcomes for students with disabilities who are enrolled in CUNY programs. It is important to point out that awareness, etiquette, and empathy play a huge part when interacting with someone who has a disability. To learn more about disability etiquette, please visit https://disabilityin.org/resource/disability-etiquette/
The WRAL Capital Area Workforce Development Career Expo is free and open to all job seekers. Upload a resume and prepare to talk to recruiters from dozens of companies throughout central North Carolina using text or video chat, from the comfort of home. Block your calendar for 10 a.m. to...
There are many ways a person can contribute to their community, from volunteering to being a business owner, from serving on boards to running a nonprofit. But it takes a special, creative person to be able to serve and help others serve as well. Ken Freestone has utilized his abilities...
Gifted and talented education programs in schools throughout the United States are falling under greater scrutiny as the race and class divide in the programs remain wide. Marcia Gentry, a professor of educational studies and the director of the Gifted Education Research and Resource Institute at Purdue University, joined Cheddar to weigh in on if advanced tracking for students can also be equitable for lower income students and students of color.
