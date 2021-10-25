CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poor People’s Campaign rallies at West Virginia Capitol

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival held a rally at the West Virginia Capitol on Sunday to pressure U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin to support President Joe Biden’s package of social services and climate change strategies, according to a news release.

Ahead of the rally, members of the campaign gathered the stories of residents they said would be abandoned by Manchin if he continues to insist on cuts to the package.

Rally co-chair the Rev. William J. Barber II, in the release, called the West Virginia Democrat “the new Senator No.”

“No to paying home health workers a living wage. No to free community college. No to dental and vision help for senior citizens. No to a $15/hour minimum wage. No to fully protected voting rights,” Barber said. He added that Manchin “still has a chance to say yes.”

Also on Sunday, the Campaign published full-page and digital ads in four West Virginia newspapers.

