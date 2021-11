Though it was only recently dethroned at the top of Netflix's Top 10 by the legitimately wild third season of You, Squid Game has hardly lost its cultural cache. The ensemble of both charming and loathsome characters, in particular, has helped the show stick, and as viewers do their own digging into the actors (and learn that they're pretty much all extremely good looking in real life), they'll find a gold mine of other South Korean TV shows and movies starring their new favorites. After you've made ppopgi and had your fill of scrolling through all the TikTok memes, check out these other titles that feature the Squid Game actors—especially since most of them won't be back if Season 2 happens.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO