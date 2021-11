(Edwin Remsberg/Getty Images) Get ready to clean the streets for the annual fall cleanup 🍂. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's annual Fall cleanup day to make Baltimore streets cleaner is happening again, on October 23. Registration is open now and bags will be available to pick up for two more days (check the post for locations). All you do is pickup your bags, clean where you live, and dispose of them yourself or you can drop them off.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO