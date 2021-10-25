Things That Were Normal To 90s Kids But Are Totally Weird Today

Children are said to have a strong connection to the supernatural, which tends to get weaker and disappear as they grow up. While some may say it’s just because their imagination gets a little tamer, there are those who believe what their kids have to say about the spooky things they say. After reading these tales of dearly departed, past lives, and otherworldly creatures, you might just become a believer yourself. Or you might just be extra convinced that kids honestly say some really creepy stuff.

KIDS ・ 5 DAYS AGO