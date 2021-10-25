Things That Were Normal To 90s Kids But Are Totally Weird Today

Collins is a very sweet and loving girl. She loves to do arts and crafts and draw. Collins is a smart child who does well in school. She enjoys outdoor activities, such as camping, fishing, and hiking. Collins likes all things girly, like make-up and having her hair done. She likes to eat sweets but also likes healthy food as well. Collins loves sports as well, she loves to be involved in gymnastics and softball. She also enjoys reading, writing, and photography. Collins is known for taking on a motherly role and trying to mother everyone. She is always trying to make people laugh.
Comments / 0