Burlington County, NJ

'Be Kind:' New Jersey 4th graders create thankful rocks to build confidence, self-esteem

6abc Action News
 7 days ago

Students at Riverside Elementary School in Burlington County, New Jersey aced a lesson in kindness.

Mrs. Shari Tishgart and Miss Pederson assigned the project to their fourth grade class.

The students read the book "Rock On, Kindness!" by Stepheni Curran.

The children painted rocks with empowering and positive messages.

They also wrote letters to each other, and exchanged the rocks to build confidence and self-esteem.

The teachers said the assignment was a success because it brought a smile to each and every child's face, even if it was from behind a mask.

To submit your "Be Kind" story, click here .

