Haunted house attraction in Parker destroyed in morning fire

PARKER, Colo. — A haunted house attraction in Parker burned to the ground early Monday in a fire, and now fire investigators are looking for information on two people of interest in the "suspicious fire."

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, South Metro Fire Rescue said it was responding to a fire involving a structure at Flat Acres Farm, located at 11321 Dransfeldt Road in Parker.

When firefighters arrived, they found a large fire just south of Twenty Mile Road and west of Parker Road. Hay bales were burning in the fire, and gusty winds pushed the smoke plume north.

South Metro Fire Rescue

The fire destroyed Fright Acres Haunted House on the property, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Crews used a water tender shuttle to carry 3,000 gallons of water from the closest hydrant to the scene. This helped the crews keep Twenty Mile Road open, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

"Prayers to all the first responders that came out to assist. Prayers to everyone assisting with this unfortunate situation," the Flat Acres Farm Facebook account posted Monday.

Denver7

The fire was fully contained by 2:12 a.m., but firefighters said it would continue to burn in the interior.

If you're in the area, you may see smoke early Monday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon to 6 p.m. around Parker, as well as much of the Denver metro area.

No evacuations were needed and nobody was injured in the fire, South Metro Fire Rescue said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In an update Monday afternoon, the South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office said it obtained surveillance video that shows two people arriving at the property and walking inside. A short time later, flames are visible in the video.

Investigators are working to identify the two people in the video, and anyone who may have information is asked to contact Deputy Fire Marshal Tyler Everitt at 720-989-2233 or tyler.everitt@southmetro.org . Tipsters can remain anonymous.

