Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody On Tommy Vext: “I Just Don’t Get Where Politics Got So Massively Involved With The Kid”

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Finger Death Punch and Bad Wolves‘ fates have been inexorably linked over the years. From ex-Bad Wolves vocalist Tommy Vext filling in for Ivan Moody back in 2017 amid his addiction battles, to Bad Wolves being brought up under the wing of Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory and...

