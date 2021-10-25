Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody On Tommy Vext: “I Just Don’t Get Where Politics Got So Massively Involved With The Kid”

Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Jason Hook spoke to the "Making Waves" podcast about his new project for which he has been writing music for much of the past two years. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That's been the only agenda I've had, really, since leaving DEATH PUNCH. I'm still working with the same team of people at [record label] Better Noise [Music] and [management company] Tenth Street. I just went right to work writing songs. I've got 30, 35 songs. And they've heard a lot of the material, and they're excited about it. Where I'm getting stuck is I've had many singers come through and I'm just really trying to be patient to pick the right guy. They were, like, 'Don't be in a hurry to pick your singer. Make sure you find the right guy.' And I don't disagree with that because it really is the make-or-break element. So, that's top priority right now."

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO