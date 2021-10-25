CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oberlin, OH

Oberlin College president helps students tackle fitness

By Taneisha Cordell
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FKkq_0cblJtUB00

Staying fit was always second nature for Oberlin College President Carmen Twillie Ambar, a former high school student-athlete. But she suddenly struggled after she graduated.

I had this kind of up and down weight journey that had me sort of Yo-Yo’ing back and forth, she explained.

Eventually, motherhood came and Ambar, who is now raising 14-year-old triplets as a single mom, says her health was no longer a top priority.

“When I got to Oberlin I just said to myself, if you can be president of a college and you can be a single mom, then you can solve this weight issue doggonit.”

Photo courtesy of Oberlin College.
Oberlin College President Carmen Twillie Ambar.

So, the mom, college president and attorney took on yet another challenge. She changed her diet and started spending her mornings at the weight room on campus.

“When I was about a year in, I was going to the gym at 5:30 a.m. and the football team would show up at 6 a.m. and I was working out in the same place in the weight room with the football tea,” Ambar said. “I would jump in periodically to their sets and things and got to know some of the students really well over the course of those first sort of year or so and it just became kind of a thing.”

However, Ambar would be forced to overcome another challenge trying to connect with her students when the pandemic hit. Though, her own workout challenges on social media would help her reconnect.

Photo courtesy of Oberlin College.
Oberlin College President Carmen Twillie Ambar.

“We invited the campus to come and flip tires with me,” she said. “We said to students, if you can flip more tires than with me, then we will give you a monetary award…The coolest thing that happened out of that was that an anonymous donor gave us $18,000 in honor of the 18 tire flips that I did in 60 seconds.”

On a mission to make health and fitness a lifestyle on campus and keep the momentum going, Ambar’s team came up with a “Presidential Bootcamp” class.

“There's a class on campus called Presidential Boot Camp and they meet regularly and try to do some of the exercises that I do when I come in the pop in that class,” she said. “Those students work that whole semester to be able to deliver this workout video for our alumni.”

Now 90 pounds lighter, this super mom, attorney and academic leader is proud of her journey and a new phrase coined by those she's inspired.

“One of the cool things that came out of the tire flip was these T-shirts that everybody got that says, “my president is stronger than your president…I think they’re pretty proud,” she said. “I'm the type of president that tries to connect with students in all sorts of ways, but this has been a fun way to get engaged with our students and certainly our athletic program.”

Ambar shares her workouts and recipes on her personal social media accounts as a way of holding herself accountable.

To follow along, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

Oberlin College student ‘scared’ over ‘cisgender male’ workers used in female dorm

A student at Ohio’s $80,000-a-year Oberlin College says he was left feeling “angry” and “scared” after the school allowed “cisgender” male workers to install radiators in a dormitory dedicated to women and transgender students. Peter Fray-Witzer penned an op-ed in the liberal arts college’s Oberlin Review newspaper Friday, slamming school...
COLLEGES
pitzer.edu

Pitzer College Names Vince Greer Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students

Claremont, Calif. (October 29, 2021)—Pitzer College has named Vince Greer, a student affairs leader with extensive experience in diversity and inclusion initiatives, assistant vice president and dean of students, effective December 1, 2021. Greer will step into the role previously held by Sandra “Sandy” Vasquez, who became vice president for student affairs in July 2021. Greer’s appointment comes after a national search.
CLAREMONT, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Program helps first generation college students

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — It can be difficult to know where to turn for help when you're a first-generation college student. That’s why Miami University’s regional campuses offer the TRIO program. What You Need To Know. The TRIO program is offered at both the Hamilton and Middletown Miami University Regional campuses.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
telegram.com

College Town: MWCC gets grant helping student-parents afford child care

GARDNER — A federal grant helping parents attending Mount Wachusett Community College will be renewed for another four years, the school recently announced. The government first awarded the Child Care Access Means Parents in School, or CCAMPIS, grant to Mount Wachusett in 2009; since then, it has provided assistance to 205 student-parents, 125 of whom have graduated from the college.
GARDNER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Oberlin, OH
Oberlin, OH
Education
srqmagazine.com

Ringling College Student Helps Put VR to Therapeutic Use

Last Friday, Ringling College presented the current state of its Virtual Reality department’s collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center. The project, which began in 2019, centers on the “gamification” of the patient experience as it relates to those seeking MRI-guided radiation therapy for cancers in the abdomen and chest. And for Ringling College VR student Joseph Janssen, the wunderkind who spearheaded the design of the VR experience, the project provided an opportunity to see just how far VR can go beyond video games and entertainment.
TECHNOLOGY
The Southern

Rend Lake College receives grant to help students pay for childcare

Rend Lake College has been awarded a competitive grant to help low-income parents pay for childcare expenses while they attend college. The federal Department of Education has given RLC $91,353 through a Child Care Access Means Parents In School (CCAMPIS) grant. This marked the first time RLC has received the...
COLLEGES
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Long Beach Rotary wants help feeding college students

Long Beach Rotary has scheduled a fall food and hygiene supplies collection to help stock the food pantries at Long Beach City College and Cal State Long Beach. Rotary members have supported the food pantries for a number of years — since learning that one in four college students is food insecure, according to club president Dennis Smith.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oberlin College#Health And Fitness#Motherhood
University of Arkansas

Take A Survey, Win Great Prizes, Help End Food Insecurity Among College Students

Students in an Honors College course, Food Insecurity, are collaborating with the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and eight other colleges and universities to mitigate hunger on college campuses. As a part of this project, the class is asking all undergraduate, graduate and law students to complete a survey that will be used to assess student needs and experiences regarding food insecurity.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
lehman.edu

Lehman's Bronx Institute Receives $29.9 Million Infusion from Education Department, Community Partners to Help Guide Public School Students to College

The Institute’s program GEAR UP provides mentoring and other services to sixth and seventh grade students. The Bronx Institute at Lehman College, which works to improve educational opportunities and quality of life in the borough, has been awarded a seven-year $12.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to help prepare low-income public school students for college and subsequent career success.
BRONX, NY
Napa Valley Register

Grapevines: Napa Valley College grant will help prepare NVUSD students for college

Napa Valley College has been awarded a $1,852,865 TRIO Educational Talent Search grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The grant will fund the college’s partnership with Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD) to motivate and support students from disadvantaged backgrounds starting with the current 2021-2022 academic school year and running through 2026.
NAPA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Education
theroundupnews.com

Interim president cultivates students

It’s a warm and sunny afternoon as Interim President Aracely ‘Ara’ Aguiar sits at her desk. In between meetings, this Valley local barely has enough time to sit down for lunch. Aguiar said she’s worked with the Los Angeles Community College District for 34 years, but has been here in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MassLive.com

Smith College to eliminate loans from financial aid packages, replace with grants: ‘Life-changing for students,’ College President Kathleen McCartney says

Smith College has announced that starting next fall it will eliminate loans from undergraduate financial aid packages and replace them with grants from the college. This expansion of Smith’s financial aid program represents a new annual investment of $7 million, projected to bring the college’s total aid awarded next year to more than $90 million, the Northampton college said.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Davidson College's free virtual workshops help students navigate application process

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Officials at Davidson College are helping North Carolina students and families navigate the college application process through a series of free online workshops. What You Need to Know. Davidson College’s Department of Admission and Financial Aid offers free online workshops to help high school students apply to...
DAVIDSON, NC
acuoptimist.com

Student leaders need help

Every Wednesday afternoon, after leading meetings and taking a full day of classes, I make my routine walk from my department to the Counseling Center. Every Wednesday afternoon, after filling my hours with my role as editor, treasurer in a student organization and an officer of a sorority, I am confronted with another reality of being a college student; I am confronted with the truth that I, a successful student leader, live with diagnosed mental health disorders.
SOCIETY
manhattan.edu

Internships Help Manhattan College Students Find Desirable Career Paths

Manhattan College students share their summer internship experiences. Clare Murphy Farrelly ’22, ’23 (MBA) Clare Farrelly ’22, ’23 (MBA) worked virtually this summer as a private client services tax intern at Andersen, handling tax returns for a variety of clients. She worked regularly with Gino Giglio ’17, who is a senior associate at Andersen. Each day, she and the other metro area interns met with a managing director or partner to learn about how their internship and work with the firm would progress. She says, although virtual, Andersen created an opportunity for interns to meet and learn more about the firm. In July, they attended Intern Connect in Chicago for networking and the opportunity to meet industry professionals.
COLLEGES
oberlin.edu

Oberlin’s 15th Posse

Early in the fall semester, 10 Oberlin students from Chicago met in Tappan Square for the ceremonial start of their college journey. The visualization ceremony, a tradition that takes place near the Memorial Arch, is given to students in Oberlin’s Posse program. These individuals are identified by the Posse Foundation as having extraordinary leadership potential.
OBERLIN, OH
US News and World Report

Berea College President to Retire in 2023

BEREA, Ky. (AP) — The president of Berea College is retiring in 2023. Lyle Roelofs, who became the school's ninth president in 2012, will step down June 30, 2023, the college said Monday. During his tenure, Roelofs transformed the campus and elevated the college’s national profile, the statement said. Several...
BEREA, KY
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy