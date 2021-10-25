Busy travel day expected at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport following F1

More than 2,000 New York City firefighters took medical leave this past week as the deadline for showing proof of full vaccination has passed and city workers who failed to comply with the mandate now face being placed on unpaid leave. New York City Fire Department (NYFD) Deputy Commissioner Frank...
GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Nearly 90 countries have joined a U.S.- and EU-led effort to slash emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels, a pact aimed at tackling one of the main causes of climate change, a senior Biden administration official said. The...
Washington (CNN) — Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal on Monday said her caucus is ready to move forward on two bills key to President Joe Biden's agenda "as soon as tomorrow," a significant concession after previously seeking direct assurances from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on the legislation.
White House officials on Monday sought to stay the course in getting an infrastructure bill and a larger economic and social spending bill to President Biden 's desk after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) threatened to upend plans to hold a vote as early as this week. While Biden is in...
