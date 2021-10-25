CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Tokyo concerned over China-Russia naval drills near Japan

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cblIhAu00

Japan expressed concern Monday after China and Russia held a joint naval exercise in which 10 of their warships passed through international waterways between its northern and southern islands.

The Chinese and Russian vessels were first spotted last Monday passing through the Tsugaru Strait between Japan ’s main island of Honshu and the northern island of Hokkaido. They passed through the Osumi Strait off the southern island of Kyushu on Thursday, completing a near circle around Japan's main island before heading back toward China.

Yoshihiko Isozaki, the deputy chief Cabinet secretary, said at a regular briefing that it was the first time Japan has confirmed that Chinese and Russian naval vessels passed jointly through the Tsugaru and Osumi Straits and in waters near the Izu islands off the main island’s southeastern coast.

The straits are considered international waters. Japanese officials said the Chinese and Russian ships did not enter Japanese territorial waters.

Japan considers China’s increasingly assertive maritime activities as a regional security threat. The two countries are also locked in a dispute over Japanese-controlled East China Sea islands that China claims as part of its territory.

Japan also has a territorial row with Russia over a separate group of islands north of Hokkaido that has prevented them from signing a peace treaty formally ending their hostility in World War II.

Isozaki said officials also confirmed that the Russian warships sailed through the Tsushima Strait off the main island's northwestern coast after separating from the Chinese vessels. He said Japan’s Self Defense Force confirmed helicopters flying off both the Chinese and Russian vessels and that Japan responded by scrambling its fighter jets.

“The Japanese government is paying close attention with high interest to their activities,” Isozaki said. He said Tokyo will continue its vigilance and surveillance in waters and airspace around Japan.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#Chinese#Russian#Cabinet#Japanese#Self Defense Force
hawaiitelegraph.com

New Chinese aircraft break cover fast and furiously

Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Muscatine Journal

China, Russia navy ships sail through Japan strait

A group of 10 naval vessels from China and Russia sailed through a strait separating Japan's main island and its northern island of Hokkaido on Monday, the Japanese government said. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Putin and China COMBINE for show of strength: Russia stages massive 'invasion' war games off Ukraine and sends warships through Japan strait with China as Britain, US and Australia hold rival naval exercises in Bay of Bengal

Vladimir Putin today showed off Russia's military strength to the world as massive 'invasion' war games were staged in the Black Sea near the Ukraine and dozens more Kremlin warships joined Chinese gunboats off Japan. More than 40 Russian vessels and 30-plus military planes and 20 helicopters took part in...
MILITARY
thedrive

China’s Carrier-Capable Naval Stealth Fighter Has Flown

The long-awaited naval version of the FC-31 aims to provide China’s expanding carrier fleet with a stealthy multi-role fighter. Photos beginning to appear on social media apparently show, beyond little doubt, the carrier version of China’s Shenyang FC-31 stealth fighter, which is expected to play a vital role in the continued and impressive development of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) carrier force. While we have previously seen an apparent mockup of the jet — the first stealthy carrier-capable fighter to be developed outside the United States — the new images show a prototype flying for what may well be the first time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Russia
albuquerquenews.net

Waters off Japan see first-ever Russia and China joint patrol

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia and China have conducted their first-ever joint patrol in the western part of the Pacific Ocean, the Russian defense ministry announced. Ten warships, five from each nation, participated in the week-long patrol from Sunday, October 17 to Saturday, October 23. The objective of the joint patrol was...
MILITARY
New York Post

Biden concerned over China missile, after Psaki welcomed ‘competition’

President Biden said Wednesday that he’s concerned about a possible Chinese hypersonic missile test — after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki turned heads saying the US was “concerned” but that “we welcome stiff competition.”. Biden was asked under the wing of Air Force One if he was concerned about...
POTUS
theedgemarkets.com

Japan PM says Tokyo shares ASEAN concerns about challenges to maritime order

TOKYO (Oct 27): Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told ASEAN leaders on Wednesday it strongly opposed challenges to a free and open maritime order, the Japanese government said. Kishida held an online summit with leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) earlier in the day. China claims almost...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Japan has an aircraft carrier again — just don't call it that

In a recent tweet, the US Navy's top civilian official noted his tour of Japan's "aircraft carrier" during a trip there. Japan's pacifist constitution means its naval forces have avoided using that term for its ships since World War II. The US Navy said the tweet doesn't mean a change...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

China asks Japan to make clean break with militarism over Yasukuni Shrine

Beijing [China], October 18 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that Japan should be prudent about its words and actions on historical issues such as the Yasukuni Shrine and make a clean break with militarism, reported Xinhua. Zhao Lijian -- during a daily news briefing here on Monday...
CHINA
USNI News

Japan Monitoring Combined Russian and Chinese Naval Fleet Sailing Off Honshu

KUALA LUMPUR – A combined Russian Navy and China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) fleet continues to sail in international waters east of Japan’s main island of Honshu, while Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships and aircraft monitor the fleet during its voyage. As of 4 a.m. Thursday, the joint fleet...
MILITARY
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

US 'very concerned' over China's hypersonic test

The United States is “very concerned” about China’s hypersonic missile tests, US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood said Monday, after reports that Beijing launched one with a nuclear capacity in August. On Saturday, the Financial Times reported that China had launched a hypersonic missile that completed a circuit of the planet...
MILITARY
AFP

China urges US to keep promises on Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to "betray its promises" on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island.  "We request that the US pursues a real One China policy, not a fake One China policy," Wang told his counterpart, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement. 
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

China-Russia flotilla displays 'show of force': Japan Defence Chief

Tokyo [Japan], October 27 (ANI): The Japanese government has said a joint Chinese and Russian naval flotilla seen recently around Japan displays an unprecedented "show of force" which underscores the growing list of security challenges in the region. Chinese and Russian naval vessels have passed together through the Osumi Strait...
MILITARY
USNI News

Russia, China Wrap Up Drills Off Japan, Pledge More Joint Exercises

KUALA LUMPUR – A combined Russian Navy and People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) fleet concluded a sail in international waters east of Japan’s main island of Honshu and split off to their home ports on Saturday, all while being monitored by Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships and aircraft during the voyage.
CHINA
ABC News

ABC News

437K+
Followers
111K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy