CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Germany Ifo dropped to 97.7, sand in the wheels hampering recovery

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany Ifo Business Climate dropped slightly to 97.7 in October, down from 98.8, missed expectation of 97.8. Current Assessment dropped to...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Germany PMI manufacturing finalized at 57.8, output shackled by supply bottlenecks

Germany PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 57.8 in October, down from September’s 58.4, lowest level in nine months. Markit said that material shortages restrained output and new orders. Surging input costs drove record rise in factory gate charges. There was further slowdown in job creation as optimism waned. Phil Smith,...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 58.3, worsening supply chain situation

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 58.3 in October, slightly down from September’s 58.6. But that’s still the lowest level since February. Readings of individual states remained generally strong: Netherlands at 62.5, Ireland at 62.1, Italy at 61.1, Austria at 60.0, Greece at 58.9, Germany at 57.8. Spain at 57.4, France at 53.6.
BUSINESS
ICIS Chemical Business

Germany's industry hit with €40bn losses on supply bottlenecks - Ifo

LONDON (ICIS)--Supply bottlenecks crippling manufacturers globally have caused losses of €40bn in real added value for Germany’s industrial corporates, research institute Ifo said on Friday. The losses of €40bn represent, according to Ifo, 1% of Germany’s total economic output in one year. “The current situation is absurd: despite full order...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

German Ifo: Supply problems now impacts manufacturing export

Germany’s Ifo export expectations dropped sharply from 20.5 to 13.0 in October, hitting the lowest level since February. Ifo said, “supply problems in intermediate products are now having an impact on manufacturing export”. President of Ifo Clemens Fuest said: “In the electrical and electronics sector, export expectations have softened but...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Germany Ifo#Assessment
investing.com

Raw material supply problems hurt German industrial exports - Ifo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German October export expectations fell to the worst value since February 2021 as raw material supply bottlenecks have been affecting the industry sector, the Ifo economic institute said on Tuesday. Export expectations fell to 13 points in October from 20.5 points a month before and the industries...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

German IFO’s Economist: Supply chain problems are causing trouble for companies

Following the release of the German IFO Business Survey, the institute’s Economist Klaus Wohlrabe said that “supply chain problems are causing trouble for companies, production capacities are falling.”. Additional quotes. Supply chain problems are causing trouble for companies, production capacities are falling. In the manufacturing sector, business sentiment has fallen,...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Euro Drops Broadly Following Weaker Germany Sentiment and Outlook

Euro drops broadly today after slightly weaker than expected German sentiment. Bundesbank also warned of significantly lower growth in Germany in Q4. Swiss France is following as second weakest. Yen is also soft following rally in major global treasury yields. On the other hand, Aussie is currently the strongest for today, followed by Dollar.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Germany PMI composite dropped to 52.0, beginning to plateau

Germany PMI Manufacturing dropped slightly to 58.2, down from 58.4, better than expectation of 56.8. That’s still a 9-month low. PMI Services dropped notably to 52.4, down from 56.2, below expectation of 55.2, a 6-month low. PMI Composite dropped to 52.0, down from 55.5, an 8-month low. Phil Smith, Associate...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
actionforex.com

Australia AiG manufacturing dropped to 50.4, but encouraged by rise in new orders

Australia AiG Performance of Manufacturing Index dropped -0.8 to 50.4 in October. That’s the fourth consecutive month of decline and lowest reading since September 2020. Looking at some details, production dropped -5.3 to 47.8. Employment rose 0.9 to 48.0. New orders rose 6.3 to 58.3. Exports dropped -5.8 to 46.1. Input prices rose 3.7 to 81.8. Selling prices dropped -0.8 to 63.9. Average wages rose 10.8 to 63.7.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Japan PMI manufacturing finalized at 53.2 in Oct, record business optimism

Japan PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 53.2 in October, up from September’s 51.5. Markit said there were renewed rises in output and new orders. Input prices and output charges rose at quickest rate in over 13 years. Business optimism accelerated to series-record high. Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit, said:...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Today in Forex: ifo Business Survey for Germany Disappoints

The ifo Institute’s Business Climate index for Germany dropped to 97.7 in September, which significantly failed to meet market expectations of a 98.2 result. Offsetting some of that unexpected drop in business morale was the fact that the August reading for the index released in September was revised slightly upward to 98.9 from 98.8.
MARKETS
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy