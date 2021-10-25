CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB de Cos: High commodity prices have transitory nature, but may persist

Cover picture for the articleECB Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos warned that supply chain problems and rising raw material prices...

MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher, natural-gas prices decline for a third session in a row

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, ahead of a decision by major oil producers later this week on crude output levels. It seems quite clear that traders are not expecting any action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The group is clearly perfectly happy with price levels and don't consider them the economic risk that other countries, like the U.S., do." Erlam expects Thursday’s meeting to be "swift and consistent with the last," and that OPEC+ will continue with its monthly oil production increases of 400,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $84.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled lower for a third consecutive session, with analysts citing forecasts for milder weather for the decline. December natural gas fell 24 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $5.186 per million British thermal units.
TRAFFIC
invezz.com

Natural gas price outlook: Putin may be the solution to the energy crunch

Natural gas price has been down by 14.42% since hitting its 7-year high in early October. President Putin has ordered the state-run gas company to increase supplies to Europe. Heightened supply may help stabilize prices ahead of the Northern hemisphere's winter season. Natural gas price remains above $5.00 despite declining...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodity Prices#Ecb#Oil And Gas#Economic Recovery#Ecb Governing Council
Metro International

Caterpillar profit beats on construction boom, high commodity prices

-Caterpillar Inc reported a quarterly profit on Thursday that beat analysts’ estimates as construction demand and higher commodity prices boosted sales of heavy equipment across the company’s businesses. The industrial bellwether’s shares, which have risen 7.8% this year, were up 3.5% at $202 in premarket trading. Caterpillar’s sales have surged...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Petoro: High commodity prices not sustainable

The Norwegian energy company said price-driven revenue comes with a cost. The head of state-controlled Norwegian energy company Petoro said October 27 that commodity prices at this level are not sustainable. Petoro said total oil and gas production during the third quarter averaged 1mn barrels of oil equivalent per day,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Will ECB Fight Market Pricing For Early Rate Hikes?

ECB could tone down market expectations today, hurting euro. Loonie jumps after BoC terminates QE program but oil prices weigh. Stocks retreat amid worries of central bank error, US GDP eyed. Euro reality check?. The spotlight will fall on the European Central Bank (ECB) today, which will conclude its latest...
BUSINESS
naturalgasworld.com

The Global Energy Crisis: Implications of Record High Natural Gas Prices

The recent spike in energy prices across the globe has led to talks of an energy crisis with far reaching repercussions as the Northern Hemisphere braces for winter. The recent spike in energy prices across the globe has led to talks of an energy crisis with far reaching repercussions as the Northern Hemisphere braces for winter. While a significant focus has been on natural gas as gas spot prices in Asia and Europe hit levels unthinkable before ($56/million British thermal unit [mmBtu], or over $320/barrel [bbl] in oil-equivalent terms), the crisis has extended well beyond gas: oil prices are rising, China and Europe are facing record coal prices, and carbon prices in Europe have reached historic levels. As gas-fired plants (or coal in some regions) are at the margin, this is also leading to record power prices in different parts of the world. These circumstances lead to immediate concerns, but also flag important potential lessons for the future.
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

ECB’s de Cos: Supply chain woes, rising raw material costs affect negatively economic recovery pace

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Spanish central bank chief Pablo Hernandez de Cos said Monday, “supply chain problems and rising raw material prices affect negatively economic recovery pace.”. “Recent developments anticipate a significant downward economic outlook revision for 2021,” said de Cos. “High level of uncertainty...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Price Rally May Have More to Go in The Short-Term

A series of recent higher lows is building confidence in the precious metal. Fibonacci retracement at $1,837/oz. remains a stern test. Gold is currently ignoring higher US Treasury yields – a negative for the precious metal – and instead seems to be moving in line with calls for slowing global economic growth and increased market expectations for inflation to remain at its current highs for longer than previously expected. China’s GDP slowed to 4.9% in Q3, compared to market forecasts of 5.2% and a prior quarter’s 7.9%, while growth in the US is now seen below 6% in 2021, with the economy held back by supply chain problems and a slowdown in consumer spending. On Thursday the first look at US Q3 GDP is expected to show the QoQ rate slow to 2.8% compared to a prior 6.7%.
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

Two Reasons European Natural Gas Prices Climbed So High

Natural gas prices in Europe have risen by nearly 400% since the start of the year after five years of relative stability. Energy market regulators are partly responsible for this rise because they misunderstood the nature of both governments and consumers. While it may be more expensive, energy markets need...
TRAFFIC
wmleader.com

High Energy Prices: Why Aren’t Producers Pumping More Oil and Gas?

About the author: Bianca Taylor is founder of Tourmaline Group, an ESG research boutique. She is also a Public Voices fellow with the OpEd Project and the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, and a member of the Bretton Woods Committee. Natural-gas prices are skyrocketing globally, flummoxing policy makers. As...
TRAFFIC
albuquerqueexpress.com

Refiners suffer from record high natural gas prices

Surging natural gas prices in Europe and Asia have boosted global demand for oil products, benefiting oil refiners globally. Yet, it is these record natural gas prices have started to weigh on the refining industry. Apart from slowing down steel, chemicals, and fertilizer production in Europe, the record natural gas...
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

BOE Preview – Rate Hike Cycle to Begin?

The market has fully priced in a +15 bps increase BOE’s bank rate (currently at 0.1%). The mixed economic developments since the September indicate that the Committee will be very divided over whether to hike or to stand on the sideline this month. Th staff will also release the latest economic projections which likely show downgrade in the GDP growth outlook but upward revision in inflation in this year and in 2022.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

RBA abandons yield curve control, hints on earlier hike

RBA kept cash rate target unchanged at 0.10% as widely expected today. The asset purchase program, however, will continue at AUD 4B per week until at least February 2022. However, without much surprise, it discontinue 0.10% target for April 2024 government bonds, effectively abandoning yield curve control. As for forward...
BUSINESS
wvik.org

Prepare for High Natural Gas Prices This Winter

Jeff Greenwood, spokesman for MidAmerican Energy, says prices could be double what they were just one year ago. That's when the pandemic resulted in low demand, a glut of natural gas on the market, and very low prices. "Then as things began to recover demand started to go up, but...
TRAFFIC
agrinews-pubs.com

Commodity Insight: Cattle prices headed much higher

In recent days, crude oil prices rallied to their best levels in seven years. Oat prices hit an all-time high of $6.36 a bushel. Wheat supplies have tightened to levels that generally forecast much higher prices. Cotton prices, thanks to Chinese buying, hit a record high this week of $1.16.
AGRICULTURE
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave Analysis: EUR/USD Eyes South Towards 1.1500-1.1450 Level

EURUSD has seen a sharp reversal lower last week and finished the Friday below trendline support which means that trend can be turning bearish now, especially as the drop looks impulsive. As such we will look for more weakness after a rally in three waves. The first resistance is at 1.1580-1.16 and the second area is at 1.1610-1.1640.
MARKETS

