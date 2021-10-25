Bundesbank: German economy to growth significantly weaker in Q4

US ISM Manufacturing dropped to 60.8 in October, down from 61.1, but beat expectation of 60.4. Looking at some details, new orders dropped from 66.7 to 59.8. Production dropped from 59.4 to 59.3. Employment rose from 50.2 to 52.0. Prices rose from 81.2 to 85.7. ISM said: “The past relationship...
Japan PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 53.2 in October, up from September’s 51.5. Markit said there were renewed rises in output and new orders. Input prices and output charges rose at quickest rate in over 13 years. Business optimism accelerated to series-record high. Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit, said:...
OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Canadian economy most likely underperformed expectations in the third quarter amid ongoing supply chain woes and a brutal drought, official data suggested on Friday, prompting analysts to forecast the Bank of Canada could move slower on rate hikes. The economy expanded by 0.4% in August, missing estimates,...
Global supply chain bottlenecks forced the German government to downgrade its 2021 growth forecast on Wednesday as it prepares to hand over the reins of a spluttering economy to the country's next coalition. Supply chain disruptions and shortages of raw materials, including plastics, metals and paper, have choked off the...
The GBP EUR exchange rate was higher by 0.30% on Monday after the latest German IFO data showed a sluggish economy. Analysts said that supply chain issues continue to blight Europe’s largest economy. UK virus cases were also predicted to fall next with, or without, the so-called plan B. The...
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A closely watched survey of German business optimism sagged for the fourth month in a row, underlining concern about the impact on Europe’s largest economy from sharply higher energy prices and stubborn bottlenecks in supplies of raw materials and parts. The Munich-based Ifo Institute, which compiles...
Supply chain disruptions and labor shortages are continuing to hold back economic growth, but index readings released Monday show the Massachusetts economy in expansionary territory for a sixth straight quarter and four straight quarters of growth for the U.S. economy. Citizens said its national Citizens Business Conditions Index finished the...
Eurozone PMI Manufacturing dropped slightly to 58.5 in October, down from September’s 58.6, above expectation of 57.3. But that’s still the lowest level in 8 months. PMI Services dropped to 54.7, down from 56.4, below expectation of 55.4, and a 6-month low. PMI Composite dropped to 54.3, down from 56.2, a 6-month low.
(Reuters) – Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, a relentless critic of the European Central Bank’s ultra-easy monetary policy, will step down from his post on Dec. 31, with more five years left on his term, the German central bank said on Wednesday. Following are reactions to his resignation:. CHRISTINE LAGARDE, EUROPEAN...
The October ISM manufacturing index decreased to 60.8, topping market expectations for 60.5. This marked a 0.3 percentage point decline from the September reading of 61.1. New orders decreased by 6.9 percentage points to 59.8, while new export orders increased by 1.2 percentage points to 54.6. The backlog of orders...
The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say.
Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday.
Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit.
Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
China Caixin PMI Manufacturing rose to 50.6 in October, up from 50.0, above expectation of 50.6. Caixin noted total new work had the strongest increase in four months. Production fell modestly amid rising costs and reduced power supply. Average lead times rose at fastest rate since March 2020. Wang Zhe,...
Encouraging earnings keeps sentiment buoyed. US ISM manufacturing PMI in focus. US stocks are set to rise on the open amid optimism surrounding the economic recovery as global earnings continue to impress and European stocks hit record highs. Of the 280 S&P 500 companies that have reported 82% have exceeded expectations. Strong earnings are supporting the belief that the economy will be OK despite headwinds from rising prices, labour shortages and supply chain issues.
The Canadian economy expanded by 0.4% month-on-month in August, below the consensus call for 0.7%. This left GDP around 1.5% below its pre-pandemic (February 2020) level. In addition to August GDP, Statistics Canada released a flash estimate for September, which showed no change in output for the month. By industry,...
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are moderately higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, in the wake of a...
The Euro fell to the session low in European trading on Monday, down over 40 pips, deflated by weaker than expected German Ifo data, which dropped to the lowest since April in October. Fresh weakness hit the floor of multi-day congestion (1.1620) increasing the risk of reversal after recovery from...
The first week of a new month is off to a brisk start today with China’s PMI releases, very much a game of two halves. The weekend releases of the official Manufacturing and Services PMIs for October caused some early palpitations as both underperformed, falling to 49.2 and 52.4 respectively. However, the privately complied Caixin PMI, rose unexpectedly to 50.6, providing some relief for regional markets.
TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with Brent down a second straight day, after Chinese data showed slowing economic growth and U.S. factory output dropped in September, raising fresh concerns about demand amid patchy recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude was down by 43 cents, or 0.5%,...
U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in October amid growing headaches from supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages.The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity dipped slightly to a reading of 60.8% in October, 0.3 percentage-points below September's 61.1%.Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. But the ISM report noted that manufacturers and suppliers were dealing with an unprecedented number of hurdles in their efforts to meet rising demand.“Manufacturers continued to face unprecedented shipping bottlenecks, input shortages and difficulties filing vacant positions,” said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S....
Comments / 0