Public Health

No Plans To Stop Flights From UK, Europe Amid Delta Variant Plus Spread, CDC Says

By Renz Soliman
hngn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe director for the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said on Sunday that the spread of delta plus coronavirus variant infections in the United Kingdom will not force a ban on flights from Britain and Europe. In an interview, the medical professional said...

www.hngn.com

Best Life

This Is Where Delta Is About to Surge in the U.S., Virus Experts Say

In July, the U.S. was seeing daily COVID-19 case rates we hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. But throughout the last few months, the Delta variant changed all of that, putting the U.S. back in a vulnerable place with the pandemic. Recently, COVID cases have started to decline in most states while vaccination rates have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent in that same timeframe. So now, people in the U.S. are once again hopeful that the pandemic will finally come to an end soon, especially as some experts have said they expect Delta to be the last serious wave. Unfortunately, others have been warning that the Delta surge is not yet over for everyone in the U.S., with some states expected to get the worst of it in the coming months. Read on to find out exactly where Delta is about to hit next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

US to Open Border November 8 - No Test Required for Land or Sea Entry

The United States is set to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated travellers starting Nov. 8, and will apply to those travelling by air, land or passenger ferry. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test is still required to board a flight to the U.S., and proof of vaccination will be mandatory. The same policy applies for air travellers coming to Canada from the U.S.
U.S. POLITICS
Coronavirus
Deadline

New “Delta Plus” OffShoot Called AY.4.2 May Be Most Infectious Covid Variant Yet; It’s On The Rise In The UK

A new report on Friday from the UK Health Ministry indicated the rising prevalence of a new offshoot of the Delta variant of Covid-19. The offshoot is so new that it does not have an official Pango lineage designation — such as B.1.167.2 for the original Delta variant — which is the nomenclature used by most scientists. The new Delta sub-lineage is being labeled as AY.4.2. More commonly, it’s being called “Delta Plus.” First identified in July of this year, per the BBC, AY.4.2 was found in 6% of the Covid-19 samples tested in the week beginning September 27, according to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New Variant ‘Delta Plus’ May Spread More Easily, Moderna Vaccine Produces Strong Immune Response in Young Children, Alaska Sets Record for Hospitalizations, Eastern Europe Grapples With Worst Outbreak Yet, Ed Sheeran Tests Positive

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:35 p.m. on October 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 243,982,539 (up from 242,870,43 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,953,260 (up from 4,935,686 Friday) Total...
ALASKA STATE
New York Post

CDC ‘very carefully’ monitoring ‘Delta plus’ COVID-19 variant, Walensky says

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Sunday that the agency is “very carefully” monitoring a new COVID-19 subvariant, known as Delta plus. Walensky said that the sub-lineage of the highly contagious Delta variant, known as AY.4.2, has been on their radar as it spreads throughout...
TRAVEL
hngn.com

Delta Coronavirus Variant Found To Be Highly Transmissible Among Vaccinated Inside Households, Raising Concerns For Approaching Winter Season

British researchers discovered that the Delta variant of the coronavirus infection can easily be transmitted from vaccinated people to others inside their households, a study released on Thursday said. The study, which was conducted by researchers from Imperial College London, found that the highly transmissible Delta variant was still spread...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

New COVID-19 Variant 'Delta Plus' With 'Higher Transmissibility' Found In US, UK

A new and more transmissible COVID-19 variant has been detected by health officials in the United Kingdom and the United States, sparking concerns over whether it can evade immunity offered by currently available vaccines. The new variant, called “Delta Plus,” is an offshoot of the B.1.167.2 Delta variant. The Delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

CDC Watching 'Delta Plus' Subvariant 'Very Carefully,' Director Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is “very carefully” watching a mutated form of the coronavirus called “delta plus,” the agency’s director said Sunday, as cases of the delta subvariant continue to rise in the United Kingdom. “We absolutely are following the genomic sequencing of this very carefully,” Dr....
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

We need ‘urgent research’ into the delta plus variant, expert says

Fears over the COVID-19 variant delta plus have ramped up due to reports of rising COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom. Per The South China Morning Post, the U.K. has seen a major jump in COVID-19 cases as of late. In fact, the U.K. had its highest daily jump in cases Sunday compared to mid-July. There’s concern that the cases might be tied to the delta plus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH

