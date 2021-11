A tough start to the regular season slate for second-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls actually amounted to a win in the end on the road on Oct. 20 over a young Detroit Pistons squad. The Bulls went back and forth with the Pistons for much of this game, with more than a dozen lead changes along the way. But a solid effort from the likes of star shooting guard Zach LaVine and newly signed point guard Alex Caruso down the stretch helped to close this game out for the Bulls.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO