Energy Industry

WTI continues up trend, but overbought condition might limit upside at 88

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRally in WTI crude oil continues today and hit another 7-year high at 85.26. Upside momentum remains...

www.actionforex.com

dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Continues to Show Strength

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market initially fell on Friday but turned around to show signs of strength again. By doing so, we ended up forming a bit of a hammer, which in and of itself is bullish. However, I would also point out the Thursday candlestick showed the same exact type of price action, meaning that any time this market pulls back, there seem to be buyers willing to pick it back up. This is a very bullish sign, and the fact that we have been in an uptrend to begin with only adds credence to it.
TRAFFIC
dtnpf.com

January Canola Continues to Trend Higher

Canola futures continue to reflect the tight fundamental situation facing the market, with some spill-over support a possibility from the higher close in both soybean oil, rapeseed and crude oil trade. The January contract closed $10.40/metric ton (mt) higher, at $970.20/mt, leading all contracts higher, although today's close was below the $978.30/mt high reached in the Nov. 1 session. The January contract has reached a fresh contract high in six of the past nine sessions.
AGRICULTURE
investing.com

WTI Rebounds From An Upside Support Line

WTI crude oil traded higher yesterday, after it hit the upside support line drawn from the low of Aug. 22, slightly below the 81.22 level, marked by the lows of Oct. 20 and 21. Overall, as long as WTI is trading above that upside line, we consider the outlook positive.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Shrinking U.S. Crude Reserves Might Confirm The Trend Now!

Oil prices rose again on Tuesday, approaching multi-year highs amid concerns over steadily shrinking US crude reserves. Inventory levels of US crude oil, gasoline and distillates stocks, American Petroleum Institute (API) via Investing. Regarding the API figures published Tuesday, the increase in crude inventories (with 2.318 million barrels versus 1.650...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti#Rsi
investing.com

Oil Up, Continues Upward Trend Over Tight Supply

Investing.com – Oil was up Monday morning in Asia, continuing an upward trend as the week begins. U.S. crude hit a seven-year high, indicating a global supply that remains tight amid strong fuel demand as the economic recovery from COVID-19 continues. Brent oil futures gained 0.76% to $85.28 by 12:33...
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Fight to the Upside

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, only to find buyers underneath and push to the upside. With that being the case, the market is very likely to continue seeing massive amounts of value underneath, as the supply issue continues to be a major problem.
TRAFFIC
Street.Com

As the Indices Deal With Overbought Conditions, Traders Look for Action

Stocks are starting the week with a slight positive bias as we await a flood of news. In addition to earnings, there is a surge in the Delta variant in China, continued negotiations in Washington on new spending and taxes, and continued concern about interest rates and inflation. The news...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil prices extend losses as API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.6 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 29, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed an inventory decline of 552,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles edged up by 573,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by 882,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 300,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.5 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices extended losses into the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.27 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $83.91 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Fading Energy Worries Revive Optimism

New records for Wall Street as cooling energy prices pull yields down. RBA plays down early rate increases, torpedoes Australian dollar. US dollar, British pound, and oil prices await crucial events. New highs. The US stock market continues to trade like a runaway freight train. All three major indices on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Jasmy Price Prediction Into 2025 Shows a Limited Upside Potential

One of the rumors going around for Jasmy on social media sites such as Twitter and Stocktwits is that it is about to get a Binance listing. Coinbase listed the coin on October 9, which led to a huge spike in the token’s price, but the Coinbase Effect was not long-lasting. This is also evident from the price performance of JASMY, which has dropped by nearly 30 percent from the highs it reached shortly after its Coinbase listing. Crypto investors are interested to know JASMY's long-term price prediction into 2025.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

AUD/JPY dips as consolidation from 86.24 extends with another leg

Aussie drops notably after even though RBA abandoned yield curve control, and signaled that interest rate could be raised earlier than previously expected. Yet, it’s clear that RBA would hold their hands, probably after well into 2023, before making a decision, if inflation is not out of control. That is, it will still lag behind some other major central banks in stimulus removal.
CURRENCIES
rigzone.com

Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing

Canadian heavy crude's price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing. Canadian heavy crude’s price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shun heavy and higher-sulfur crude for lighter grades that are less expensive to process in refineries. Western Canadian Select’s discount for December to West...
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5380; (P) 1.5410; (R1) 1.5464; …. Break of 1.5523 minor resistance suggests that a short term bottom is formed at 1.5354, on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Intraday bias is back on the upside for stronger rebound, towards 55 day EMA (now at 1.5803). On the downside, break of 1.5354 will resume the fall from 1.6434 to retest 1.5250 low. Sustained break there will confirm resumption of larger down trend.
MARKETS

