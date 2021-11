Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had their fair share of conflicts with the Royal Family since stepping back at the beginning of 2020, and the latest rumor is about whether or not their daughter, Lilibet, will be christened in the UK. The Daily Mail claimed on Wednesday that Harry and Meghan "will NOT bring Lilibet to be Christened in the Church of England and are likely to opt for an Episcopal ceremony in California instead," according to a royal source.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO