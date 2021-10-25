Sleeping man run over, killed in Bayshore Gardens Parkway crash
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 68-year-old Sarasota man was run over and killed as he slept alongside Bayshore Gardens Parkway early Monday, the...www.mysuncoast.com
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 68-year-old Sarasota man was run over and killed as he slept alongside Bayshore Gardens Parkway early Monday, the...www.mysuncoast.com
That's not Bayshore gardens parkway that's on the other side of US 41 that's 63rd avenue can the media get anything right
Comments / 7