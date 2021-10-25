CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Sleeping man run over, killed in Bayshore Gardens Parkway crash

By ABC7 Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 68-year-old Sarasota man was run over and killed as he slept alongside Bayshore Gardens Parkway early Monday, the...

I AIM
7d ago

That's not Bayshore gardens parkway that's on the other side of US 41 that's 63rd avenue can the media get anything right

