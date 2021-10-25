Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing gun when it discharged

Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing his gun across his body and pointing it at the camera when it went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to an affidavit released on Sunday, Reuters reported.

The film's director, Joel Souza, was quoted in the affidavit and recalled what "sounded like a whip and then loud pop," according to The New York Times.

The affidavit added that Baldwin was "sitting in a pew in a church building setting, and he was practicing a cross draw. Joel said he was looking over the shoulder of [Hutchins], when he heard what sounded like a whip and then loud pop."

The affidavit reportedly described the scene shortly after the weapon discharged and Souza said Hutchins complained about her stomach and grabbed her midsection.

"Joel also said [Hutchins] began to stumble backwards and she was assisted to the ground," Reuters noted.

Camera operator Reid Russell, who was standing next to Souza and Hutchins during the incident, also said Hutchins said she "she couldn't feel her legs" and medics were treating her as she was bleeding on the floor, according to CNN.

The Times, which obtained an affidavit of the incident, also reported that an assistant director had given Baldwin a prop gun, and told him it was a “cold gun,” which was understood as no live ammunition in the weapon.

The affidavit noted that the assistant director who gave Baldwin the loaded gun “did not know live rounds were in the prop-gun,” according to newspaper.

Souza also reportedly told investigators that the gun was first checked by the armorer, the first assistant director and then given to Baldwin, who was practicing with them.

Multiple reports stated last week that two accidental weapon discharges took place on the “Rust” film production set before the fatal incident on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office told The Hill on Friday that a search warrant had been carried out on the set of “Rust” and said that no one had yet been arrested or charged.

Reports also emerged that seven camera crew members working on the film “Rust” had walked off the set to protest multiple issues and working conditions just hours before actor Baldwin fatally shot and killed Hutchins and injured Souza, The Associated Press reported.