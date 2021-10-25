CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing gun when it discharged

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARbcR_0cblF25R00

Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing his gun across his body and pointing it at the camera when it went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to an affidavit released on Sunday, Reuters reported.

The film's director, Joel Souza, was quoted in the affidavit and recalled what "sounded like a whip and then loud pop," according to The New York Times.

The affidavit added that Baldwin was "sitting in a pew in a church building setting, and he was practicing a cross draw. Joel said he was looking over the shoulder of [Hutchins], when he heard what sounded like a whip and then loud pop."

The affidavit reportedly described the scene shortly after the weapon discharged and Souza said Hutchins complained about her stomach and grabbed her midsection.

"Joel also said [Hutchins] began to stumble backwards and she was assisted to the ground," Reuters noted.

Camera operator Reid Russell, who was standing next to Souza and Hutchins during the incident, also said Hutchins said she "she couldn't feel her legs" and medics were treating her as she was bleeding on the floor, according to CNN.

The Times, which obtained an affidavit of the incident, also reported that an assistant director had given Baldwin a prop gun, and told him it was a “cold gun,” which was understood as no live ammunition in the weapon.

The affidavit noted that the assistant director who gave Baldwin the loaded gun “did not know live rounds were in the prop-gun,” according to newspaper.

Souza also reportedly told investigators that the gun was first checked by the armorer, the first assistant director and then given to Baldwin, who was practicing with them.

Multiple reports stated last week that two accidental weapon discharges took place on the “Rust” film production set before the fatal incident on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office told The Hill on Friday that a search warrant had been carried out on the set of “Rust” and said that no one had yet been arrested or charged.

Reports also emerged that seven camera crew members working on the film “Rust” had walked off the set to protest multiple issues and working conditions just hours before actor Baldwin fatally shot and killed Hutchins and injured Souza, The Associated Press reported.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Rust Gaffer Says He Held Halyna Hutchins 'While She Was Dying,' Blames Her Death on 'Negligence'

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' colleague on the set of Rust is revealing his account of the tragic shooting that took her life last week. Serge Svetnoy, who served as the electrician on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie, wrote in an emotional Facebook post that he was standing next to Halyna, 42, when she was shot and killed by Baldwin on the set of the film on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
hotnewhiphop.com

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Blasts Candace Owens: "Hateful, Cancerous Human"

The shooting on the set of Rust last week has been the non-stop talk of the industry as people attempt to piece together how such a brazen act of negligence could occur. We previously reported on Alec Baldwin firing a prop weapon on the set of his western film while on location in New Mexico. Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, was fatally wounded. Director Joel Souza was shot but survived his injuries.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Alec Baldwin seen at New Mexico hotel with Halyna Hutchins’ husband, son

SANTA FE, N.M. — A “beaten” Alec Baldwin was seen hugging the husband and son of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a New Mexico hotel Saturday morning, days after he tragically killed the crew member with a prop gun on the set of his Western drama, “Rust,” exclusive photos obtained by The Post show.
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#The New York Times#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Reacts To Fatal Shooting: ‘Wishing I Could Hug My Dad’

Ireland Baldwin posted a supportive message for dad Alec after the tragic accident that involved the fatal shooting of his DP Halnya Hutchins. Ireland Baldwin, 25, took to Instagram to post a message after dad Alec Baldwin, 63, “discharged” a prop gun that killed his Director of Photography. “My love and support go to Halnya Hutchins‘ family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza,” Ireland penned via IG story on Friday, Oct. 22, also mentioning the injured director of Rust. “And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today,” Alec’s daughter concluded in her brief statement.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety

At this point, it’s pretty obvious the armorer on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming movie Rust had NO business being anywhere near a firearm on a movie set. Last week, we learned of the tragic news of Alec Baldwin accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set while filming upcoming western movie Rust, after he was given a prop gun with live rounds in it. Director Joel Souza was also injured but released from the hospital. As more details come to light, we’re […] The post Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Moments Before ‘Rust’ Shooting, Alec Baldwin Was Told His Gun Did Not Contain Live Rounds, Police Say

Court documents published Friday reveal the first official account of the shooting on the New Mexico set of “Rust.” They suggest that neither Baldwin nor the first assistant director were aware the gun contained a live round up until the moment Baldwin pulled the trigger, fatally wounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The information, first published by the Santa Fe Reporter, comes from a search warrant affidavit that was obtained by the newspaper from a local court. Additionally, IndieWire has obtained the “Rust” call sheet from Thursday, the day of the shooting, that details the weapons that were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

The Hill

377K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy