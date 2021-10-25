Three different ways to do the Denver Film Festival based on your schedule, interest and level of comfort with in-person events

The efforts included tapping Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival to help bring Oscar-worthy flicks to Mile High cinephiles. The last time the Denver Film Festival (DFF) rolled out a physical red carpet for its trademark opening gala at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, cinema was still a very white space. Back then, in 2019, only 27.6 percent of lead actors in theatrical and streaming films were played by people of color, despite minorities accounting for the majority of ticket sales for eight of the top 10 films. Although that number had increased to nearly 40 percent by 2020, Hollywood’s reckoning with inclusion is ongoing, with women and minorities still lagging behind in critical behind-the-camera jobs. As the DFF returns to in-person screenings this month (November 3 to 14)—COVID-19 forced 2020’s edition to go virtual—Denver Film, the nonprofit that organizes the event, is working to shine a brighter spotlight on organizations that promote diversity in film. “Rather than trying to invent something ourselves or step on the toes of people already doing the work,” says Denver Film CEO James Mejia, “we’d rather help make them successful.”

DENVER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO