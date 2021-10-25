CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three different ways to do the Denver Film Festival based on your schedule, interest and level of comfort with in-person events

Cover picture for the articleAfter last year’s virtual run, Denver Film Festival is back with in-person programming!. From November 3-14, Denver Film will host screenings of more than 230 titles out of the newly reopened Sie Film Center and a number of satellite locations. This year’s selection includes screenings of features and shorts by local...

Denver Film Festival returns with the theatrical experience in tow

The latter half of the 2010s saw increased involvement in national and local elections, with more women running – and winning – than ever before. While national figures drew a lot of eyes, filmmaker Rebekah Henderson turned her eye – and camera – to campaigns happening right here in Denver.
Film on the Rocks will debut a holiday-themed drive-in experience at Red Rocks

Film on the Rocks is back, but it's getting a holiday makeover. As part of its annual outdoor film programming, Denver Film has partnered with Denver Arts & Venues to launch a holiday drive-in movie series at Red Rocks. Starting Nov. 26, Film on the Rocks – Holiday Drive-In will screen 13 holiday films at Red Rocks, plus a holiday cartoon before each screening. Film lovers can enjoy views of the famous amphitheater while watching holiday classics like A Christmas Story, Home Alone and Die Hard from their cars.
44th Denver Film Festival guide: The return of red carpets, celebrities and critic's picks for 2021

After a fully virtual 2020, Denver Film Festival returns this year with 233 films, plus in-person panels, parties and interactive experiences. Big titles and Oscar hopefuls such as "Spencer," starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, will lead the fest, while the Will Smith drama "King Richard" closes it out. Awards for celebrities Jamie Dornan (the "Fifty Shades" series), Annabella Sciorra ("Jungle Fever") and Clifton Collins Jr. ("Westworld," "Capote") and others will round out the festivities.
EVENTS: The Soundtrack to the Denver Film Festival—Lights, Camera, Music!

Photo: Leonard Bernstein (courtesy of Denver Film Festival) | By Peter Jones | While movies are most certainly the star of the Denver Film Festival, music has always had a supporting role. Whether as subject matter or soundtrack, the two art forms have shared the screen ever since talkies drowned out the quiet of the silent-film era. The 44th film festival—the event's first in-person edition since Covid—kicks off Nov. 3 and wraps up 11 days later.
Denver Film Festival aims for the best of both worlds

The latter half of the 2010s saw increased involvement in national and local elections, with more women running - and winning - than ever before. While national figures drew a lot of eyes, filmmaker Rebekah Henderson turned her eye - and camera - to campaigns happening right here in Denver.
How Denver Film Worked to Add Diverse Films to Its Annual Festival

The efforts included tapping Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival to help bring Oscar-worthy flicks to Mile High cinephiles. The last time the Denver Film Festival (DFF) rolled out a physical red carpet for its trademark opening gala at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, cinema was still a very white space. Back then, in 2019, only 27.6 percent of lead actors in theatrical and streaming films were played by people of color, despite minorities accounting for the majority of ticket sales for eight of the top 10 films. Although that number had increased to nearly 40 percent by 2020, Hollywood's reckoning with inclusion is ongoing, with women and minorities still lagging behind in critical behind-the-camera jobs. As the DFF returns to in-person screenings this month (November 3 to 14)—COVID-19 forced 2020's edition to go virtual—Denver Film, the nonprofit that organizes the event, is working to shine a brighter spotlight on organizations that promote diversity in film. "Rather than trying to invent something ourselves or step on the toes of people already doing the work," says Denver Film CEO James Mejia, "we'd rather help make them successful."
Denver documentary wins big at film festival in L.A.

DENVER — Denver-based producer and director Darla Rae took home four top awards from the Boobs and Blood Film Festival in Los Angeles in October 2021. Her documentary Courageous Warriors: Beauty from the Ashes is a real and raw look at breast cancer from the perspective of survivors, spouses, caregivers and medical professionals.
Hundreds gather under the stars for the Denver debut of Picture's Family Film Festival

On Wednesday, October 20, as the sun descended behind the Front Range of the Southern Rocky Mountains, over 200 people gathered on the rooftop of the Battery 621 building in Denver's Santa Fe Art District for the world premiere of the Picture Family Film Festival. Featuring five individual films from Picture athletes, all of the films are unique in storyline but share the theme of close-to-home exploration.
Things to do in Denver this weekend, Oct. 29-31

Are you ready to show off your costume? There are several events taking place across Denver this weekend to celebrate the holiday, including silent discos, a zombie crawl and flash mob, haunted houses, corn mazes and more. If you're looking for more spooky season activities, check out this list Maggie put together!
