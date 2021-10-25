Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury. While he is expected to return in time for the playoffs, that does not necessarily mean Hurts will be 100 percent healthy. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Eagles are unsure how much... The post Report raises concern about Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO