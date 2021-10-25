Top 5 home improvement projects to complete this weekend

Rare opportunity! Move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bath with a family room home located in the highly sought after College Park neighborhood. The main living area is an open concept living/kitchen/dining/family areas, with tons of room suitable for any configuration. The kitchen includes quartz countertops and a 6 month new side by side refrigerator (included.) The dining room and family room both feature double paned sliding glass doors that open to the patio of the private backyard perfect for entertaining. The generously sized bedrooms include plenty of closet space and both bathrooms in the home have been completely remodeled with brand new tile, vanities, toilets and fixtures. The finished two car garage features built in cabinets, overhead storage and a utility sink. The washer & dryer are included. This 1897 square foot home boasts tons of natural light, recessed lighting, scraped ceilings, tall baseboards and laminate flooring throughout. HVAC, AC, Ducts and tankless water heater installed in 2017. Smart home features installed including a RING doorbell, and NEST climate controls/garage door app. Landscaping has been updated with new grass. Centrally located in Costa Mesa with easy access to the 55 freeway. Close to the OC Fair, the beach, schools and OCC. This house is ready to be a home, don’t miss out.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO