Duo Charged After Woman's Stolen Credit Card Used On Long Island, Police Say

Two people were charged after police said a woman's wallet was stolen and her credit card was used on Long Island.

The incident happened in Garden City at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Officers received a report from a 37-year-old woman that her wallet had been stolen while she was shopping in the Westbury area, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD was then notified by Bloomingdale's in Roosevelt Field Mall that someone was trying to use the woman's credit card to purchase clothing, police said.

Before police arrived, the suspect fled the scene, said police.

About an hour later, the same man returned to Bloomingdale's and tried to make another purchase, NCPD said.

In the middle of the transaction, the man left the store and was located by officers.

NCPD reported that as officers attempted to stop the man, later identified as 36-year-old Lameek Dean, he fled in a white 2020 Chrysler van toward Old Country Road.

Dean was stuck in traffic and exited the van to run away, police said.

After a brief pursuit on foot, Dean was arrested without further incident, NCPD said.

Police said prior to police contact, Dean suffered an injury while he was running away, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

NCPD said Dean was charged with the following:

Second-degree forgery

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Five counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Second-degree identity theft

Police said Chenelle Overstreet, age 38, was found in the passenger seat of the van and arrested.

NCPD said investigators determined that she was in possession of the 37-year-old woman's stolen identification card and a substance believed to be MDMA.

Overstreet was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, NCPD said.

Dean is scheduled to be arraigned "when medically practical," authorities said.

Overstreet is set to be arraigned on Sunday, Oct. 24.

