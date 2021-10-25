CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Duo Charged After Woman's Stolen Credit Card Used On Long Island, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djlbc_0cblDgBY00

Two people were charged after police said a woman's wallet was stolen and her credit card was used on Long Island.

The incident happened in Garden City at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Officers received a report from a 37-year-old woman that her wallet had been stolen while she was shopping in the Westbury area, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD was then notified by Bloomingdale's in Roosevelt Field Mall that someone was trying to use the woman's credit card to purchase clothing, police said.

Before police arrived, the suspect fled the scene, said police.

About an hour later, the same man returned to Bloomingdale's and tried to make another purchase, NCPD said.

In the middle of the transaction, the man left the store and was located by officers.

NCPD reported that as officers attempted to stop the man, later identified as 36-year-old Lameek Dean, he fled in a white 2020 Chrysler van toward Old Country Road.

Dean was stuck in traffic and exited the van to run away, police said.

After a brief pursuit on foot, Dean was arrested without further incident, NCPD said.

Police said prior to police contact, Dean suffered an injury while he was running away, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

NCPD said Dean was charged with the following:

  • Second-degree forgery
  • Fourth-degree grand larceny
  • Five counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property
  • Second-degree identity theft

Police said Chenelle Overstreet, age 38, was found in the passenger seat of the van and arrested.

NCPD said investigators determined that she was in possession of the 37-year-old woman's stolen identification card and a substance believed to be MDMA.

Overstreet was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, NCPD said.

Dean is scheduled to be arraigned "when medically practical," authorities said.

Overstreet is set to be arraigned on Sunday, Oct. 24.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westbury, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Garden City, NY
City
Bloomingdale, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Glen Ridge Police Probe Halloween Paintball Gun Shooting

Police in Glen Ridge are investigating an aggravated assault involving a paintball gun on Halloween.A victim told police an unknown older model car with a loud muffler pulled over on the 300 block of Washington Street and struck him with paint balls while walking near Hamilton Road around 11:20 p.m…
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Police#Credit Card#Identification Card#Chrysler#Mdma
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Long Island Girl

Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Long Island.Marie Zurbano was last seen leaving her North Bellmore home at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, according to the Nassau County Police Department.She was reported missing to police at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, NCPD said. Police said …
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Gunshots Fired At Long Island Park Forcing Lockdowns

A shooting in a Long Island park sent area schools and town hall into lockdown.The incident took place around 9:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 1, at Heckscher Park in Huntington.Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating said during the incident, shots were fired into a golf cart at the…
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
153K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy