Rollercoaster temperatures continue through midweek

We have a chance to see some light rain move through the area today. It may be *just cold enough in a couple spots north of I-70 that a few snowflakes could mix in before lunch, but this shouldn’t cause any issues. Much cooler air settles into place as we...
After a great Sunday evening, Monday will start dry and cool. The first day of November will start chilly, with temperatures in the low 40s. A good mix of sun and clouds can be expected throughout the day. Temperatures will increase to a below-average high in the low 50s. Clouds...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clear skies are in control this morning which has our low temperatures in the 40s across the area. Sunshine will be abundant this afternoon which will allow us to heat things up quickly putting highs in the 70s throughout the valley. We will keep sunshine and highs in the 70s in place through the middle of the week while lows stay in the 40s until Thursday when clouds begin to build back into the forecast. We will see some showers returning to the forecast for the end of the week, and as of now it looks like the best shot at rain will come on Thursday. Once we kick these showers out of the area, it looks like we may be much cooler by next weekend with morning lows in the lower-40s and highs only in the mid-60s with plenty of sunshine making a comeback to the forecast.
A weak dry cold front will sit over the area today, but it will not have much of an impact on our weather. We will be mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Tonight, will be mostly clear and chilly as the cold front moves through....
Decreasing cloud cover overnight for the northern and northeastern areas with scattered cloud cover holding on to the south and southwest. That will give us a range of low temperatures from lower 30s northeast to upper 30s southwest tonight. There looks to be another slim chance for rain Tuesday morning,...
Monday, we hold fairly steady into the low 50s and upper 40s as mostly clear skies remain. By now our next system is lined up just off to our west waiting to pass through. This will cause a bit of a breeze throughout the day, with winds occasionally getting near 20 mph out of the northwest.
CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll start out Tuesday with the coldest temperatures in seven months.
Lows will be below freezing areawide in the 20s and 30s under a mostly clear sky.
Despite a mostly sunny sky for Tuesday afternoon, we’re expecting a colder day with highs only in the low to mid-40s.
Look for partly cloudy skies and dry for Wednesday. We’ll start off once again with a freeze in the morning, then highs in the low to mid-40s in the afternoon.
Southerly winds return late in the week, allowing for a slow warmup through the weekend. Highs will be back in the 50s starting on Friday and mid-50s this weekend.
Tonight: Clearing skies. Low 31.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 44.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 44.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool, comfortable start with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade with a few isolated showers.
Spotty showers are possible throughout the day but the rain chance is low.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs will climb to the low 80s which is normal for this time of year. Monday night will be pleasant and slightly milder with low 70s overnight.
Tuesday will be similar with seasonable highs in the low 80s and the potential for a few showers.
Mid to late week the rain chance will rise due to more of an east breeze and an increase in moisture ahead of our next cold front. Next weekend drier and cooler air will move in. By Saturday morning lows will fall to the upper 60s. It will be even cooler by mid 60s on Sunday morning.
