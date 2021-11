In response to Richard “Rick” Cornely’s letter (Harmony Township committeeman deserves another chance to serve), Brian Tipton has consistently catered to special interests rather than addressing the concerns of ALL Harmony constituency. In his letter, Cornely lauds the role of Tipton in “securing millions of dollars” to clean up the Clemtura/Witco Chemical plant. Harmony acquired that property under the leadership of Mayor Charles Vegh to stop industrial environmental abuse. Yet, Tipton puts Witco in his 2012 River Road Redevelopment Plan destined again for industrialization, which only serves in best interest for developers, not residents. And what happened to all this money as the site is still TOXIC?

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO