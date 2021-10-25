CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dune: Jason Momoa reveals he hid secret tribute to his son in martial arts scene

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fUnnp_0cblD7ZU00

Jason Momoa has revealed he snuck an Easter egg into Dune in tribute to his son.

The Game of Thrones star appears in the newly released sci-fi blockbuster as Duncan Idaho, the swordmaster of House Atreides.

Momoa’s character mentors Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) in martial arts, which he says were inspired by the Filipino national martial art of Kali.

In an interview with IndieWire , Momoa said that he “never really learned” the martial art style prior to Dune , though his son knew it well.

“My son does that,” Momoa said. “There’s definitely these intimate moments where I’m signalling to my son.

“That’s a Kali move, where you put your hand on your heart and put it on your head. That’s to Timothée in the movie, but that’s to my son in real life.”

Alongside Mamoa and Chalamet, Dune also stars Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista and Javier Bardem.

Since its release in the UK and US last week, Dune has enjoyed a successful box office showing, despite being released simultaneously in the US on streaming service HBO Max.

Reaching $40.1m in ticket sales throughout its opening weekend, Dune achieved the biggest domestic opening for any of Warner Bros’s hybrid streaming-cinema releases to date. The previous record was held by Godzilla vs Kong , which debuted to $31.7m in March.

