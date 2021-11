The wife of Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan was seriously injured after getting hit by a car while on a 60-mile bike ride with the Narragansett Bay Wheelman. “This morning while Judi was doing a 60 mile ride with the Naragansett [sic] Bay Wheelman a car ran a stop sign in Mattapoisset [sic] and struck three of the cyclists,” Cooga posted on Facebook. “Twelve broken ribs, two broken collarbones, punctured lungs and she is in the ICU at Saint Luke’s as I write this.”

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO